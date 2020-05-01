Tarnishing the Jewel: Some things don’t shine as brightly in La Jolla as others

Susan Welsch found some sidewalks and pavement in La Jolla that could use some TLC.

She shared these photos with the Light on April 22. They were taken on Fay Avenue between Kline and Pearl streets.

If you see something around La Jolla that you think needs some work, send photos for our Tarnishing the Jewel feature to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com. Or if you something worthy of kudos, send photos of that for our sister feature, Polishing the Jewel.