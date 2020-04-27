Photos of the Week: Thanks for medical workers; scenes of the sea

1/4
A sign on a fence along La Jolla Mesa Drive reads “Essential workers, THANK YOU, doctors, nurses, 1st responders.”
(Photo by Elisabeth Frausto)
(Photo by Elisabeth Frausto)
Giuseppe Restaurants & Fine Catering in La Jolla donates meals to health workers at the Scripps medical campus on North Torrey Pines Road. The business has partnered with Frontline Foods, which raises money to pay local restaurants to prepare meals for those working the front lines of the coronavirus crisis. (Courtesy of Giuseppe Restaurants & Fine Catering)
Under cloudy skies late in the day, a mist over the ocean off La Jolla sent Stephen Farnow to get his binoculars. As seen in the inset, the mist was caused by a helicopter flying close to the water. (Courtesy of Stephen Farnow)
A photo taken April 15 at Windansea shows a wave rolling in with no surfers out to ride it because of countywide beach closures resulting from the coronavirus outbreak. (Courtesy of John King)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos.
Here are some that were taken recently.
