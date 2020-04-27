Copyright © 2020, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Share
Lifestyle

Photos of the Week: Thanks for medical workers; scenes of the sea

1/4
A sign on a fence along La Jolla Mesa Drive reads “Essential workers, THANK YOU, doctors, nurses, 1st responders.”
  (Photo by Elisabeth Frausto)
2/4
Giuseppe Restaurants & Fine Catering in La Jolla donates meals to health workers at the Scripps medical campus on North Torrey Pines Road. The business has partnered with Frontline Foods, which raises money to pay local restaurants to prepare meals for those working the front lines of the coronavirus crisis.  (Courtesy of Giuseppe Restaurants & Fine Catering)
3/4
Under cloudy skies late in the day, a mist over the ocean off La Jolla sent Stephen Farnow to get his binoculars. As seen in the inset, the mist was caused by a helicopter flying close to the water.  (Courtesy of Stephen Farnow)
4/4
A photo taken April 15 at Windansea shows a wave rolling in with no surfers out to ride it because of countywide beach closures resulting from the coronavirus outbreak.  (Courtesy of John King)
April 27, 2020
1 PM
Share

La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos.

Here are some that were taken recently.

Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light. Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it.

Lifestyle
Newsletter
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox

News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.
Become a press patron
Support local journalism
Support local journalism
At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement