Copyright © 2020, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Share
Best Bets

Best Bets for the Break: La Jolla’s quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences

San Diego Zoo Safari Park Launches New Butterfly Cam to Bring these Amazing Insects to Online Visitors
Rusty-tipped page Butterfly and other species can be seen on San Diego Zoo Safari Park’s butterfly webcam.
(Courtesy)
By Elisabeth FraustoStaff Writer 
April 9, 2020
11:26 AM
Share

A continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary. All programs are free unless otherwise noted.

Cooking & Creating

ArtProduce gallery has uploaded coloring pages drawn by its community of artists to enjoy during shelter-in-place. Printable versions at bit.ly/artproduce

The Getty Museum’s blog invites you to look at recreations of famous artworks with household items, sent in by quarantined viewers worldwide, and then create your own! View the results, and read about how to submit your own at bit.ly/gettycreate

Birch Aquarium Scuba Easter Bunny 2020 Promo Web-jpg.jpg
For a virtual visit to Birch Aquarium in La Jolla, watch Scuba Bunny feed the fishes live inside Birch Aquarium’s giant kelp forest tank — starting 10:30 am. Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at facebook.com/birchaquarium
(Courtesy Photo)
Advertisement

Family & Children

Scuba Bunny to make live, online appearance via Birch Aquarium at Scripps‘s Facebook page on Easter Sunday, April 12 at 10:30 a.m. PST. Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography in La Jolla remains temporarily closed due to coronavirus concerns, but one can watch on Facebook live as Scuba Bunny feeds the fishes inside Birch Aquarium’s giant kelp forest tank. Ocean experts will also chat about spring in the oceans, animal eggs, and answer viewers’ questions about the ocean world. (Note: Scuba Bunny will be unable to chat with viewers as he will be busy feeding the creatures.) Watch live starting 10:30 am. Sunday, April 12 at facebook.com/birchaquarium

San Diego Zoo is running Virtual Spring Break through April 19. Daily Easter egg hunt prizes, lessons, games, activities and more. kids.sandiegozoo.org

San Diego Humane Society’s 26th annual Walk for the Animals will be online this year with virtual versions of its traditions, including pancake demonstrations, animal blessings and adoptable animals, Saturday, May 2. Participants are invited to tune in on social media and then walk in their own way, whether outdoors or inside. sdwalkforanimals.org

0409 BB Humane.jpg
San Diego Humane Society’s 26th annual Walk for the Animals goes virtual this year on Saturday, May 2.
(Courtesy)

Advertisement

Girls Who Code releases weekly activities online (currently free) to get and keep kids interesting in coding. girlswhocode.com/code-at-home

•Families looking for a sing-along distraction can check out the new earworm, “Puppies! (Oh Ya Gotta Love ’Em)” from Los Angeles-based working mom Megan Charney. bit.ly/songpuppies

Travel & Outdoors

• Live now, San Diego Zoo Safari Park’s Butterfly Jungle is available to visit via a live video cam. Take a visual “walk” through the rainforest habitat and see thousands of colorful butterflies as they fly and find nectar-filled flowers. sdzsafaripark.org/butterfly-cam

Health & Fitness

• Learn ballet at home with Christine Brady, who studies with the Pennsylvania ballet. Her YouTube channel contains many videos, including this one, intended for adults, to teach the basics: bit.ly/bradyballet

San Diego Swing Dance instructor Joel Plys has created an online series of dance classes. The live classes are held 7 p.m. daily at facebook.com/joel.plys with past lessons on YouTube via the Retro Rhythm channel.

•If I Was a Bird Yoga streams yoga classes online. Free yoga aimed at kids happens several times a week via their Instagram page. Follow for schedule @ifiwasabirdyoga

•Try a new online workout and set a goal: YMCA of San Diego County offers free virtual memberships with online workouts and a fitness tracker. bit.ly/ymcafreeonline

Art & Culture

Museum of Photographic Arts (MOPA) brings a museum without walls. In addition to YouTube lessons and online exhibitions, MOPA has live shows weekly for all ages. facebook.com/MoPASD or mopa.org

Advertisement

Lux Art Institute launches digital programming via their Art Access site, which features studio sessions with artists, Zoom discussions and more. Its Art & Stories Live Stream continues 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 17 with artists Kahn & Selesnick. bit.ly/luxartaccess

San Diego International Film Festival hosts weekly, online screenings of its films through May 6. The next is Luxembourg’s “Safe Inside,” April 15. Available to watch to passholders or for minimum $30 donation. sdfilmfest.com/online-film-series

Masterpiece Minute Mini podcast is live 10 a.m. Fridays. Tune in for a 60-second podcast from the San Diego Museum of Art, highlighting masterpieces in the museum’s collection. sdmart.org/virtual-sdma

Virtual Galas & Events

Visual and Performing Arts Foundation is moving its Spotlight Gala, Beyond Brilliance, online. The community is invited to join 6 p.m. Saturday, April 18; proceeds benefit arts education at San Diego Unified Schools. facebook.com/VAPAFoundSD

What have you found to entertain from a (social) distance? E-mail your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com

Best Bets Art Books FoodMusic Theatre LifestyleCalendar Events
Newsletter
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox

News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.
Elisabeth Frausto
Elisabeth Frausto is a reporter for the La Jolla Light.
Become a press patron
Support local journalism
Support local journalism
At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
More from this Author
Advertisement