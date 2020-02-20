La Jolla’s Pack 4 Cub Scouts become Boy Scouts at Blue & Gold Banquet

Sixteen La Jolla Cub Scouts are now Boy Scouts, after a bridging ceremony that celebrated the work they’ve done to earn their new ranks. During the Blue and Gold Banquet, Feb. 12, 2020 at La Jolla Presbyterian Church, Scouts in Pack 4 and their families dined together on a potluck meal, applauded those who earned awards for fundraising through popcorn sales, watched as several of the boys were presented with the coveted Arrow of Light award and cheered for the newest Boy Scouts.

Pack 4 Cubmaster Shawn Richardson said this is an annual tradition for the 72-year-old pack, which is chartered by La Jolla Presbyterian and the La Jolla Kiwanis Club. “The 16 members of the Webelos II den, all fifth-graders, are graduating from Cub Scouts into Boy Scouts tonight,” he explained. They will bridge into three different Boy Scout troops: Troops 506 and 4 in La Jolla, and Troop 11.

Coleton LaMarche bridges from Cub to Boy Scout. (Photo by Elisabeth Frausto)

After the Arrow of Light presentation, during which boys receive the highest award you can get as a Cub Scout, Richardson had the Scouts walk across a blue-and-gold wooden bridge onstage. Assistant Cubmaster Adam Schulz told the audience that “each step of the bridge represents one of the 12 points of the Boy Scout Law,” and then he had the crowd call out each of the points: trustworthy, helpful, courteous, obedient, thrifty, clean, loyal, friendly, kind, cheerful, brave and reverent.

Once across the bridge, the new Boy Scouts were welcomed by their new troop leaders and received their new Boy Scout scarves and insignia.

Of becoming Boy Scouts, Webelos II den leader Wyomi Yockey explained: “Cub Scouts is more hand holding ... guiding, and in Boy Scouts, you get to be more independent.”

Coleton LaMarche, one of the 16 Cubs who walked the bridge, said Scouting has taught him things like “facts about other countries and how different they are,” and he added that he loves being a Scout for the camping trips.

Another new Boy Scout, Zach Gergurich, echoed the appeal: “It’s really fun going on camping trips and playing with all of my friends.” As for what he’s learned, Gergurich said: “I’ve learned a bunch about nature and about how to survive in nature.”

— Learn more about La Jolla’s Pack 4 Scouts at pack4lajolla.org