La Jolla fitness clubs weigh in on best way to shed pounds

According to a 2015 Nielsen survey, the most common New Year’s Resolution is losing weight/getting in shape.

Since the biggest gym in La Jolla history just opened a couple of weeks ago — with more square feet than an average Whole Foods — we asked Life Time Fitness, and the nine other cardio and strength-training facilities in town, for their advice on how to shed holiday pounds.

What follows are the answers from those who responded to the Light’s e-mails and phone calls over the holidays:

Life Time Fitness

1055 Wall St. (858) 410-7100. Open since Dec. 20, 2019.

“Give yourself an adequate amount of time and consistency on behavior changes. A quick-fix approach is probably not the best option. In addition to a fitness program that suits you, I suggest nutritionally dense whole foods — minimally processed — as well as adequate amounts of water and protein.” — Michael Najera, Life Time fitness trainer and nutritional coach

Advertisement

About Life Time: Occupying the 46,000 feet formerly used by Brooks Brothers, this behemoth gym contains more than 200 pieces of equipment, organized into separate floor areas for cardio, strength training (four different equipment manufacturers), GTX and Alpha programs (featuring free weights, cardio and strength elements) and five group-fitness studios, which host 81 weekly classes. Life Time also offers personal training, nutrition counseling, micro-nutrient testing, a café and daycare, and a spa featuring massages, facials and nail services.

La Jolla Sports Club

7825 Fay Ave. (858) 456-2595. Open since: 1991.

“Everyone should find out what affects their body and what does not. Start with eating whole foods and no processed items and work from there. Also, have a plan but sweat every day. Work with our professionals to outline a plan that you enjoy, therefore will stick with. Getting a workout buddy or a personal trainer to help with accountability will go a long way when you are just starting a new workout regimen.” — Kera and Brett Murphy, La Jolla Sports Club co-owners

About La Jolla Sports Club: The Village’s largest locally owned and operated health club offers 75 classes per week, personal training, nutrition, micro-nutrient testing, a full gym, childcare, cryotherapy, massage, nutrition, fascia therapy services, physical therapy, IV therapy and intra-muscular shots.

La Jolla’s Finest Training

565 Pearl St., Suite 110. Open since: 1994 (originally as Planet Fitness).

Advertisement

“Losing 20 pounds is easy. All you have to do is physically burn 70,000 calories more than you consume! How is that easy? Because we aren’t going to beat the fat off your body with life-draining exercise sessions that leave you burned out, broken and back on the weight-gain train in a month or two. We take a more sane approach and focus on the habits and behaviors that provide for a strong, healthy, balanced life year after year.” — Jeremy Manning, La Jolla’s Finest Training owner

About La Jolla’s Finest Training: This cozy gym offers one-on-one personal training to people needing guidance, motivation and assistance in overcoming obstacles. Massage, assisted stretching, coordination and resistance-training are integrated to increase, and maintain, muscle mass, flexibility, balance and cardiovascular fitness.

Rush Indoor Cycling Studio

5628 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 255-8457. Open since: January 2012.

“Combine our cycling classes — which burn up to 800 calories in an hour — with a sensible nutrition plan and the results will speak for themselves.” — Ian Harding, Rush Indoor Cycling owner

About Rush Indoor Cycling: Here, you’ll find indoor and group cycling classes, led by a trained instructor and held in a concert-style atmosphere.

Studio Barre Bird Rock

5705 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-1900. Open since: January 2015.

“To see the quickest transformation, take our class three-to-four times a week. Each class addresses every muscle group. Class choreography is constantly updated to avoid muscle adaptation.” — Meghan Boyd, Studio Barre Bird Rock owner

About Studio Barre Bird Rock: This boutique fitness studio offers a 60-minute, calorie-torching, music-bumping, personalized barre workout for all fitness levels {no dance background needed}. Isolated movements incorporate cardio and stretching to lift and tone the body.

Dan McKinney Family YMCA

8355 Cliffridge Ave. (858) 453-3483. Open since: 1964 (originally as La Jolla YMCA).

Shepherd YMCA Firehouse

7877 Herschel Ave. (858) 551-9622. Open since: 1988.

“Joining the gym is a great first step. But at the Y, we consider ourselves so much more than just a gym. Like anything, consistency is key to helping lose weight, gain muscle and be your best. A good way to start is simply move more. It’s important for kids to get at least 60 minutes of physical activity each day, but adults need to get at least 30 minutes, too. If you do decide to join a gym in the new year, consider the Y and its KickStart program. A wellness coach can help you attain goals in three one-on-one fitness and nutrition sessions over for your 30 days.” — Courtney Pendleton, YMCA of San Diego County spokesperson

About Dan McKinney YMCA: This facility offers strength machines, free weights, ellipticals, treadmills, stationary bikes, stair-climbers, two outdoor pools, a spa with sauna and steam room, massage and reiki room, day care, Peloton bikes and studios for more than 100 group exercise classes per week including yoga, cycling, Zumba, Bodypump, barre and Pilates.

Advertisement

About Shepherd YMCA Firehouse: This facility offers strength machines, free weights, ellipticals, treadmills, stationary bikes, stair-climbers, and studios for 30 group exercise classes per week including yoga, Bodypump, Tai Chi and Pilates.

24 Hour Fitness

7680 Girard Ave., Suite 200. (858) 551-7800. Open since: 2005.

“There are many ways to lose weight, but the most effective approach is a combination of healthy nutrition and consistent exercise. From a nutritional standpoint, eating whole foods and consuming fewer calories than you expend will provide your body with the nourishment it needs to support your energy levels and workout recovery, while allowing for a calorie deficit that promotes weight loss. When exercising, you also should focus on high-calorie burn. To accomplish this goal, consider a mix of cardio and resistance training.” — Josh Lyon, 24 Hour Fitness director of fitness

About 24 Hour Fitness: This national chain offers a variety of strength, cardio and functional training equipment including free weights and a multi-functional Olympic training rig. Also found here are GX and cycle studios, and Zumba, BodyPump and POP Pilates classes.