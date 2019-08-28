Setting the Stage: La Jolla High theater department launches booster club

The La Jolla High School Theater Booster Club had its “opening night” at a private home in La Jolla on Aug. 25 to celebrate its formal launch. The party featured parents of current and future theater students, young performers, teachers and more.

“Our purpose is to enhance what’s going on in the school’s theater department,” said Booster Club president Hector Jimenez. “We need more financial support, more parental involvement, and to get the word out about these productions. We hope to set up the infrastructure for a booster club with a board because our goal is to not just to help our kids, but create a system so when we leave and our kids leave, there will be a program in place for the next group.”

The effort to launch the Booster Club started this summer with a few parents, and has already: 1) recruited a local ad agency to improve its website and help with marketing, 2) created a “donor category” system for those who contribute, 3) created a website for donations and social media presence, 4) found funding to pay Julie Greathouse (who currently works at La Jolla Elementary School) to provide vocal training a few days a week, and more.

Jimenez continued: “Going forward, we will solicit local businesses for donations, find a parent to coordinate an alumni outreach program, and I’m looking into a ‘Take Your Seat’ fundraising program where we ask supporters to buy plaques for the seats in our 500-seat auditorium.”

The students in the theater program have started performing at the La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market on Sundays to get the word out, and may look into other public venues, such as retirement facilities, to house performances.

“We have such a love of the arts in La Jolla, there is no reason we cannot have a phenomenal theater program at the local high school,” Jimenez said. “I appreciate the private theater groups, but the high school should be the source of exposure to theater for teens.”

Theater teacher Stacey Allen opined: “The program could be more robust … but we are off to a great start by bringing in vocal training. There used to be a strong choir program at the school, but the program was cut. Now, we’re trying to integrate it into the theater program, so when a student takes a theater class, they get two days of vocal training.

“I would love to have a choreographer and see dance become a bigger part of our program so we develop students who are triple threats in the performance world — singing, dancing and acting.”

Want to know more? Visit Facebook.com and search “La Jolla High School Theatre Arts Department”

