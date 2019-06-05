Splash into Summer

Summertime in La Jolla (and the whole San Diego region) is jammed packed with events for all ages. There’s no time to be bored with this collection of special events and activities:

Athenaeum Music & Arts Library: 1008 Wall St. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

Jazz at the Athenaeum concerts, 7:30 p.m. June 27 Fabian Almazan Trio; June 16 Amina Figarova Sextet, and July 28 Harry Pickens Trio. Tickets $25-$30 per concert.

21st annual Athenaeum Summer Festival, 4 p.m. Sundays, June 30; July 7, 14 and 21, stars pianist Gustavo Romero playing Beethoven’s 32 Sonatas. Tickets: $40-$165 single, $152-$620 series.

28th annual juried exhibition on view July 20 to Aug. 24. Free.

Flicks on the Bricks, film-and-wine series, “La Jollans of Noir” with vintage crime thrillers starring actors with a La Jolla connection, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays in August. $12-17, per screening, wine for purchase. Aug. 15: “Underworld USA,” with Cliff Robertson; Aug. 22: “Mirage,” with Gregory Peck; Aug. 29: “Sudden Fear,” with Joan Crawford, who had a vacation home in town.

Bayside Summer Nights concert series: 7:30 p.m. June 28 to Sept. 1 at Embarcadero Marina Park South, 206 Marina Park Way, downtown San Diego. Single tickets $17-$108 (subject to change). sandiegosymphony.org

Here are some highlights:

June 28-29: Star Spangled Pops opens the series, complete with patriotic favorites, rousing tunes, familiar film soundtracks and Broadway blockbusters, capped off fireworks.

July 4: America’s Birthday with Lyle Lovett, known for eclectic performance style and his impressive Large Band fuses elements of Americana, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues.

July 13-14: “Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince” screens with live symphony orchestra performing the score.

July 28: Award-winning hip-hop artist, actor, film producer and poet, Common joins the San Diego Symphony conducted by Steven Reineke for a one-night-only showcase.

Aug. 3: The B-52s, one of rock music’s most enduring bands, performs its groundbreaking hits “Rock Lobster,” “Love Shack” and “Roam.”

Aug. 4: San Diego Symphony, conducted by Yaniv Dinur, pays tribute to Beethoven in a concert of his “Symphony No. 7,” “Leonore Overture No. 3,” and a performance of his “Piano Concerto No. 1” by rising star pianist Dominic Cheli.

Aug. 9-10: Classic albums presents The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” cut for performance by the San Diego Symphony in honor of the album’s 50th anniversary.

Aug. 22: Jazz: The Ultimate Miles Davis concert showcases “Miles Ahead + 19.”

Aug. 23: “Singin’ in the Rain,” called the greatest musical ever filmed, screens with San Diego Symphony accompaniment.

Aug. 30-31, Sept. 1: The 1812 Tchaikovsky Spectacular with grand finale the 1812 Overture and booming cannons and fireworks display.

Birch Aquarium: 2300 Expedition Way. (858) 534-3474. aquarium.ucsd.edu

SPF Summer: June 24 to July 17 Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. InterpreTEENS lead ocean conservation stories highlighting Science, Protection and Fun for those walking through the Aquarium. InterpreTEENS will bring exhibits to life through interactions, bio-facts and live specimens.

Snorkeling with the sharks: 8 a.m. every other weekend July 20 to Sept. 22. Join aquarium naturalists and visit leopard sharks in their underwater home off the La Jolla coast. Intermediate swimming ability is required and previous snorkeling experience is recommended. Participants must supply their own gear. Ages 10 and older (minors must also be accompanied by a paid adult). Cost: $25-$30. Pre-purchase required.

Full Moon pier walks: 7 p.m. June 16-17, July 15-16, Aug. 15-16 and 6 p.m. Sept. 13-14, Oct. 13-14. Explore one of La Jolla’s most prominent landmarks normally closed to the public, the Ellen Browning Scripps Memorial Pier, and discover the 100-year history of pier-based data collection at Scripps while walking along the Scripps Pier on an exclusive moonlit tour. Collect plankton, learn about bioluminescent organisms, and explore current research while engaging in hands-on activities.

Seahorses and Seadragons: Weedy and Leafy Seadragons, as well as several species of seahorses and pipefish, are on view in a new permanent exhibit that celebrates the care and conservation of these unique creatures. Exhibit included with cost of Aquarium admission.

Green Flash Concert series is the epitome of summer with its lively, outdoor, sunset, 21-and-over concerts. Tickets: $33-$38. Wild Child performs 6 p.m. June 19; Pine Mountain Logs and Venice take the stage, 6 p.m. July 17; The Mother Hips perform 6 p.m. Aug. 14; 10,000 Maniacs concludes the series 6 p.m. Sept. 18.

JCompany youth theater: Alternatively inspirational and hilarious, “Two By Two,” directed by Joey Landwehr, explores the Biblical story of Noah. It seems that the building of the ark was only the first of Noah’s many daunting challenges in a journey that wasn’t always smooth sailing, 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20 at Jewish Community Center’s Garfield Theatre, 4126 Executive Drive. Tickets: $12. (858) 457-3030. sdcjc.org/jc

La Jolla Community Center: 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Fourth Friday Jazz, reception 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. June 28: Lori Bell, Ron Satterfield and Josh Nelson perform “Back to Brooklyn”; July 26: Peter Sprague, Rebecca Jade, Tripp Sprague perform “Classic songs of Cole Porter and Improvised Standards”; Aug. 23: Rob Thorsen, Hugo Suarez and Richard Sellers perform “From Duke Ellington to Wayne Shorter.”

“Opera Wednesdays” 7 p.m. June 12, July 10 and Aug. 14 with top singers and favorite tunes. Suggested donation: $10.

La Jolla Historical Society’s Wisteria Cottage: 780 Prospect St. (858) 459-5335. lajollahistory.org

On display in the Wisteria Cottage gallery, “History in Motion: Devices & Wizardry in Early Cinema” looks at La Jolla’s 1920s film history using movie posters, antique movie-making equipment and much more. Exhibition open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, June 8 through Sept. 8. Free.

La Jolla Music Society SummerFest: Aug. 2-23 at Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center’s Baker-Baum concert hall, 7600 Fay Ave. Individual concert prices vary. Shows at 8 p.m., unless otherwise noted. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org

Aug. 3: “Songs of Heaven and Earth,” with works by Bach, Messiaen and Mahler.

Aug. 7: Synergy Series I opens with “Intersection”; series continues with Synergy Series II: “Music at an Exhibition” on Aug. 15; Synergy Series III: “In Step” on Aug, 21-22

Aug. 9: Beethoven’s Complete String Quartets I from Brentano Quartet; series continues with Quartets II on Aug. 10, and Quartets III Aug. 16

Aug. 14: “Inventions” with works by Debussy, Brett Dean and Bach

Aug. 20: “Love Stories” with works by Wagner, Schumann and Schoenberg

Aug. 24: “Finale Concerto Grosso,” with conductor Nicholas McGegan and works by seven standout composers.

La Jolla Playhouse, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. (858) 550-1010. lajollaplayhouse.org

“Put Your House in Order,” June 2-30. Equal parts romantic comedy and old-school thriller, this new play from one of Chicago’s hottest playwrights explores new beginnings at the end of the world.

“The Luckiest,” June 30 to July 29. Lissette is a vibrant and fiercely independent young woman. But when a sudden diagnosis shatters her world into pieces, she finds herself at odds with her mother and her best friend, who each come bearing strong opinions wrapped in good intentions.

“The Coast Starlight,” Aug. 20 to Sept. 15. Keith Bunin’s new play is a smart, funny and compassionate story about our capacity for invention and re-invention when life goes off the rails. Show tickets from $25.

La Jolla Rec Center: 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1858.

Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m. Saturday, July 20. Pony rides, arts and crafts, bounce house and face painting for before — or after — a breakfast of pancakes and sausage. $10. Kids 10 and under free.

Senior Luau Dance, 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 for ages 55 and older. Dinner, beverages, coffee and dessert. Entertainment by Breez’n Band. Tickets: $15.

Movie in the Park is the Disney•Pixar classic “Finding Nemo,” 6 p.m. Aug. 17. Before the movie there will be a bounce house, arts and crafts, and other activities, followed by the screening, 15 minutes after sunset. Bring chairs and blankets.

Summer programming includes a new “Activity Week,” Aug. 19-23 with ice cream socials, movie days, field games, water play and a trip to the La Jolla tide pools. Youth basketball camps in June; flag football in July; gymnastics, soccer and “camp playball” in August.

La Jolla Riford Library: 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Lights! Camera! Reading! The City of San Diego Public Library puts books center stage for the annual Summer Reading Program. This year’s theme, “It’s Showtime at Your Library,” encourages participants to seek adventure, undiscovered worlds, romance and more through reading during the summer months.

The Summer Reading Program has five participation levels: (ages 0-2), pre-readers (ages 3-5), kids (ages 6-11), youth (ages 12-17) and adults (ages 18 and up). Participants must read 10 books or log 10 hours of reading to complete the program. Upon completion, readers are eligible for prizes like museum passes, meal vouchers and book bags.

The program runs through Aug. 31. Register online to view a list of recommended books at sandiego.gov/SummerReading or by visiting the La Jolla Riford Library.

Kids programs start at 10 a.m.:

June 14: “Three Little Pigs: The puppet musical”

June 21: Ruth and Emilia’s music show features wacky characters in stories sure to inspire audiences to be their very best, while making the world a better place. In their performance of “The Spaceship That Fell in My Backyard,” a shiny spaceship lands in Emilia’s backyard and she meets a friendly visitor from planet Goopda, who has traveled here to promote universal peace. The two become fast friends.

June 28: The Found Object Juggling Show (think wheelbarrows and cheeseburgers), both hilarious and thrilling

June 28: Friday Night Flix screens “Mary Poppins Returns,” 3:30 p.m. with free popcorn and snacks

July 16: Button making for kids, 3:30 p.m., all supplies provided, ages 5 and up (Repeated Aug. 20)

July 19: Big Science for Little People presents hands-on activities for children

Aug. 16: Big Science for Little People presents hands-on activities for children

La Jolla Symphony and Chorus’ 2019 season-closer is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8 and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9. Michael Gerdes guest conducts “Remembrance of Things Past” with soloists Eden Tremayne, soprano; Anthony Whitson-Martini, baritone. UCSD Mandeville Auditorium, 9500 Gilman Drive. (858) 534-4637. Tickets from $15. lajollasymphony.com

Movies in the Park: The 2019 season is packed with action and adventure, comedy, drama, fantasy, horror and romance! More than 150 movie screenings are planned at dozens of parks across the county from San Ysidro to Oceanside and downtown San Diego to Borrego Springs. summermoviesinthepark.com

Screening at Villa La Jolla Neighborhood Park, 8321 Via Mallorca: 6:30 p.m. July 19, “The Greatest Showman”

Screenings at Standley Community Park in University City, 3585 Governor Drive: 6 p.m. June 1, “Everyone’s Hero”; 6 p.m. June 7, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”; 6:30 p.m. June 14, “How to Train your Dragon”; 6 p.m. Aug. 9, “How to Train your Dragon: The Hidden World”; and 6 p.m. Aug. 16, “The Jungle Book (2016)”

Murals of La Jolla walking tour: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 26. Meet at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. Join fellow art enthusiasts and learn more about the artists and their artworks created specifically for La Jolla during a guided walking tour led by project curator Lynda Forsha. Call (858) 454-5872 to RSVP. muralsoflajolla.com

Padres Baseball: San Diego Padres baseball teams have a series of home games at Petco Park, 100 Park Blvd., downtown San Diego. Tickets and details: mlb.com/padres

June 3-5: Padres vs. Phillies

June 6-9: Padres vs. Nationals

June 17-19: Padres vs. Brewers

June 28-30: Padres vs. Cardinals

July 1-3: Padres vs. Giants

July 12-14: Padres vs. Braves

July 26-28: Padres vs. Giants

July 29-30: Padres vs. Orioles

Aug. 8-11: Padres vs. Rockies

Aug. 12-14: Padres vs. Rays

Aug. 23-25: Padres vs. Red Sox

Aug. 26-28: Padres vs. Dodgers

San Diego County Fair concert series: Now through July 4 (closed Mondays and Tuesdays in June) at Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar. (858) 755-1161. sdfair.com

“Wonderful Wizard of Oz” theme, “Oz-some,” with props from the 1939 movie, speakers, “Ask A Wizard” opportunities, and dance parties. Additional standards include fair food, rides, concerts, movie screenings, a speakeasy, specialty food and spirit events, games and exhibits.

Admission: Ages 13-61 is $20; Seniors (62+) $14; Kids (6-12) $14; free on Fridays; Kids (5 and younger) free. Parking: General $17, Preferred $27; off-site parking with shuttles at Del Mar Horsepark ($5), and off-site parking is also offered on weekends and select dates at Torrey Pines High School and MiraCosta College’s San Elijo campus (free).

Summer Shakespeare Festival kicks off with the Bard’s fabulously charming romantic comedy, “As You Like It.” The magical forest of Arden is the play’s setting, where a gallery of eccentric characters come together to find love, fortune, redemption ... and themselves. Bucolic Balboa Park is the ideal spot for Shakespeare’s enticing tale of mistaken identity, heartfelt romance, and the endearing fumbles and foibles of love. June 16 to July 21 (opening night is June 22). The Old Globe Theatre, 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park, San Diego. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org

Shakespeare in the Garden is a series of informal presentations that enhance the Summer Shakespeare Festival experience 7 p.m. June 25-29. These feature members of the Festival creative team and take place in the Craig Noel Garden before each performance. Free.