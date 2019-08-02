PHOTOS: Another flipping success for Kiwanis Club of La Jolla’s Pancake Breakfast

The Kiwanis Club of La Jolla held its 55th Annual Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Co-sponsored by the La Jolla Recreation Center, the event featured all-you-can-eat flapjacks and fixins, live music, pony rides, face-painting and a raffle featuring more than 70 items donated by area merchants.

Kiwanis president Bart Calame estimated that 400 people attended, consuming about 600 pancakes.

“We were happy with the crowd and the support from the business community,” Calame said. “Some years, we barely break even, but this year we had several thousand dollars of proceeds.”

That money will find its way to La Jolla’s schools, the Rec Center and the YMCA, among other recipients.

This year’s admission was $12, $2 more than last year.

Learn more about Kiwanis Club of La Jolla at kiwanisclublajolla.org

Dave Halter, the jack of flaps, does his thing. ( Photo by Corey Levitan )

Naomi Barry, 3, feeds her cousin Coral Barry, 2, some pancakes and some love. ( Photo by Corey Levitan )

About 600 flapjacks were flipped at the Kiwanis Club of La Jolla’s 55th Annual Pancake Breakfast on July 20, 2019. ( Photo by Corey Levitan )

Tom Henry, nicknamed ‘The Sausage King’ by Kiwanis members for his mastery on the grill, surveys his sausage kingdom. ( Photo by Corey Levitan )

La Jollan James Patrick Rudolph is surrounded by his offspring: James Joseph, 8; Patrick Andrew, 2; and Rosie Catherine, 4. ( Photo by Corey Levitan )

Longtime local residents Joe LaCava (a candidate for District 1 City Council) and his wife, Lorene ( Photo by Corey Levitan )

South Bay residents Cherie McColley and Darla Rose take a paws. ( Photo by Corey Levitan )

An estimated 400 people attended the 2019 Kiwanis event at La Jolla Recreation Center to raise funds for local schools, the Rec Center and YMCA, among other recipients. ( Photo by Corey Levitan )

Kiwanis Club members Stan and Phyllis Minick show their support. ( Photo by Corey Levitan )

