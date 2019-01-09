La Jolla Newcomers Club announces January events

For an outstanding way to become acquainted with people and places that make La Jolla such a great place to live, join the La Jolla Newcomers Club, which welcomes residents who have moved to the 92037 ZIP code within the last three years.

Members engage in a variety of activities, including morning walks, hiking, golfing, Mah Jongg games, book and movie groups, museum outings, dinners, wine socials, Wall Street month and more.

On Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, join Newcomers on a guided walking tour of San Diego's bayfront, from Seaport Village to the Maritime Museum and Santa Fe Depot. Then, relax for lunch at Seasons 52 restaurant near Seaport Village.

Learn more about Newcomer activities at the monthly Out to Lunch Group on Thursday, Jan. 24 at Whisknladle. And you can work off those lunch calories the next day, Friday, Jan. 25, while hiking with new friends along Lake Jennings near Lakeside.

For more information, visit lajollanewcomers.org

Happy Hour at Covo with Helen Mason, Dudley Hartung, Michael Clapman, Sarah Forster, Duane and Lynn Knize