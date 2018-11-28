La Jolla Meals on Wheels salutes its volunteers

La Jolla Meals on Wheels recognized its dedicated volunteers Nov. 3 at a luncheon held at Our Mother of Confidence Church in University City. This non-profit organization has served the nutritional needs of home-bound seniors by providing them with nutritious home-delivered meals in La Jolla and University City for 44 years.

"At La Jolla Meals On Wheels, we are very proud of our volunteers, the lifeline of our operations," said Jane Semelsberger, program director. "Our Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon, with over 50 people in attendance, recognized the many contributions of our valued team of volunteers — ranging from new volunteers in 2018 to many longtime volunteers who have helped us deliver nutritious meals to seniors in need for over 20 years!"

The volunteers who have served La Jolla Meals On Wheels for more than 20 years include Bud and Julie Dyke, Alexa and Dell Germain, Nita Johnson, Natalie Moynihan, Barbara Rice, Carol Shivley, Marge Stevens and Walt Stewart.

In addition to its Senior Nutrition program, La Jolla Meals On Wheels offers its Friendly Visitors program at no charge to home-bound seniors in its service area. Clients are matched with the most compatible volunteer visitors for one- to two-hour weekly visits. These visits are a great source of comfort and security to the seniors, and help to build their self-confidence, Semelsberger said.

Since its founding in 1974, La Jolla Meals On Wheels has served some 600,000 meals to more than 1,700 clients. For more information, or for volunteer opportunities, contact La Jolla Meals On Wheels at (858) 452-0391 or visit lajollamealsonwheels.org