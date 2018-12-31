Gems of the Week: Nine Nifty New Year Toasts

Nine Nifty New Year Toasts

1) "Stir the eggnog. Lift the toddy. Happy new year, everybody!" (Unknown)

2) "Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let every new year find you a better man." — Benjamin Franklin

3) "May your neighbors respect you, trouble neglect you, the angels protect you, and heaven accept you." (Unknown)

4) "May we all be alive at this same time next year." (Unknown)

5) "Here's health to those I love, and wealth to those who love me." (Unknown)

6) "Here's to a bright New Year, and a fond farewell to the old; here's to the things that are yet to come, and to the memories that we hold." (Unknown)

7) "You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream." — C.S. Lewis

8) "Never regret. If it's good, it's wonderful. If it's bad, it's experience." — Eleanor Hibbert

9) "Whenever I think of the past, it brings back so many memories." — Steven Wright

Now in the Vernacular

Ghost hotel: noun; a residence that is used mostly or exclusively as short-term rental accommodation, particularly when offered through an online booking service such as Airbnb. — wordspy.com

A view of La Jolla from above

True or False?

The population of La Jolla reported in the 2010 census was 46,781.

True! This hilly, seaside community is home to almost 47,000 people, occupying 7 miles of curving coastline along the Pacific Ocean.

During the Mexican period of San Diego's history, La Jolla was mapped as pueblo land and contained 60 lots. When California became a state in 1850, the La Jolla area was incorporated as part of the chartered City of San Diego.

In 1870, Charles Dean acquired several of the pueblo lots and subdivided them into "La Jolla Park." Dean was unable to develop the land and left San Diego in 1881.

A real estate boom in the 1880s led speculators Frank Botsford and George Heald to further develop the sparsely settled area.

In the 1890s, the San Diego, Pacific Beach and La Jolla Railway was built, connecting La Jolla to the rest of San Diego. Other major growth spurts occurred in the early 1900s, 1940s and 1960s.