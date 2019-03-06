DEACON OF HOPE: Meet Jim Vargas of Father Joe's Villages and La Jolla

Editor’s Note: La Jolla Light’s “People in Your Neighborhood” series shines a spotlight on notable locals we all wish we knew more about! Light staff is out on the town talking to familiar, friendly faces to bring you their stories. If you know someone you’d like us to profile, send the lead via e-mail to editor@lajollalight.com or call us at (858) 875-5950.

Not many people retire from the business world to preach. But in 2009, Jim Vargas joined Mary, Star of the Sea Church as its full-time deacon.

Before that, Vargas had served as a VP of human resources for both Citicorp in New York and the Copley Press, the La Jolla-based company — run by Helen Copley and her son, David — that once owned the San Diego Union-Tribune and that brought Vargas and his family to town 22 years ago.But there can’t be anyone who has followed up a trajectory this unique with another change-up like Vargas’. In 2015, he became president and CEO of Father Joe’s Villages. Founded by Father Joe Carroll in 1950 as a small program distributing peanut-butter sandwiches in a Downtown San Diego chapel, it’s now the largest homeless-services provider in Southern California. Here, Vargas spearheads programs including the Turning the Key initiative, which currently is building 2,000 apartments for the homeless in downtown San Diego.

Vargas, 62, invited the Light to chat in a conference room in the rear of the Mary, Star of the Sea pastoral center. He no longer has an office at the Catholic parish but still officiates weekend baptisms and weddings, and delivers the occasional Sunday sermon.

Was joining God’s team your way of serving penance for your corporate years? Did you have something to square?

“Well, maybe! (laughs) I’m still doing penance. None of us get away from penance. But actually, I thought I had vocation to priesthood when I was younger. I was in the seminary for four years. But then, when I shifted from what’s called minor seminary to major seminary, that’s when my wife, Fran, and I sparked a romance. We’ve been married 42 years now.

Then, four or five years after we arrived in La Jolla, I went to vocational formation, on a part-time basis, to become a deacon. And the way I came to that decision was through prayer. I said, ‘Lord, where do you want me next?’ And I don’t know about you, but God is never very direct with me. It’s always very circumspect. So it’s not as if that answer came down and said, ‘I want you in the ministry.’ But it was through prayer I came to realize it.”

How did you come to join Father Joe’s?

“I thought that being deacon full-time would take me for the rest of my years, I really did. And then, someone called me to consider serving on the board of Father Joe’s Villages. The chair said to me, ‘We’re looking for a president and CEO and would you be interested?’ And Father Joe’s Villages is a great combination for me. This very much is a business. It’s a $36 million budget that I have, 450 employees for whom I’m responsible. So I’m able to bring my business acumen to the table but also my pastoral side. On a nightly basis, we provide some level of housing to over 2,000 people. When you see individuals who have lost all sense of hope, who are so broken for so many reasons that they don’t even make eye contact with you, and then you show them compassion and give them the support that they need, and you watch them come into themselves and realize that they do have potential, that you can make a difference in their lives and their families — that’s what drives me.”

What’s the latest on the Turning the Key initiative?

“In the third quarter of this year, we’re scheduled to break ground on a 14-story building on Commercial and 14th streets downtown. It’s going to have 407 units — mostly studios, some one-bedrooms and two-bedrooms. So the sum total of people who will be positively impacted, who will be off the streets, is about 550 people. Also, we’re on schedule to close escrow, in the middle of this year, on a motel in South Bay with 83 units. I hope to have that up and running by the end of this year.”

What makes you confident that homeless people will accept all the shelter you’re building? Most people we encounter on the streets of La Jolla say they prefer being there.

“I’m asked that question all the time. And I would contend, from the work that we’ve done, that those who say they want to be on the street, they really don’t. Really, who in his right mind wants to be on the street?”

Well, aren’t a high percentage of them battling mental illness? Just today, a homeless man profiled by the Light in 2017 suggested that we should publish a story about all the CIA agents carrying weapons-grade plutonium who are hiding among us.

“About 45 percent of those with whom we work have some type of mental-health issues, and about 25-to-30 percent have some type of substance issue. And some have both. But our experience has been that, with the right level of resources, support and tenacity — because it really takes being tenacious — the majority of homeless people can be convinced to accept help.

There was a three-year program (2014-2017) called Project 25 that we were uniquely asked to take on, through funding that we received, to work with the Top 25 heaviest users of the system — those totally mired in homelessness, who had been chronically homeless for years and years. All providers knew who they were — the emergency rooms, the police. They were costing the community millions of dollars a year. At the end of the program, even though this was a costly program, the community saved $3.7 million over the course of that three years. And all those lives were changed and saved.

Do you think we put up a sign saying, ‘Come on in, we want to help you?’ Oh no. Just enticing these individuals into the program was a feat unto itself. And that’s why there was a team we put together targeted to this population. Our medical director would go out, day after day, and sit on the corner and just talk to this one person, who didn’t want to commit, who wasn’t trusting, who had been abused. Forget how long it took. Finally, he convinced him to come into the program.”

What do you think is the biggest cause of homelessness? Is it economic hardship, the closing of mental hospitals, drug addiction or something else?