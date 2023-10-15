Social Service League of La Jolla gets together to benefit low-income seniors

Paul and Joyce Dostart, Virginia Foster, the Rev. Arthur Hammonds (Social Service League of La Jolla)

Suzanne Ward and Burry and Stephen Vincent (Social Service League of La Jolla)

The Supremes Legacy provided entertainment at the Social Service League of La Jolla’s “September to Remember” fundraiser. (Social Service League of La Jolla)

The Social Service League of La Jolla held its annual fundraiser “September to Remember” at the Darlington House events venue Sept. 27.

The nonprofit Social Service League of La Jolla has a mission to provide affordable housing for low-income senior citizens living at the League House on Olivetas Avenue.

The organization meets the second Wednesday of each month at the League House, with lunch following at the Darlington House. For more information, email Charlotte Perry at CPerry7798@aol.com or call (858) 213-7798.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆