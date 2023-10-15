Social Service League of La Jolla gets together to benefit low-income seniors
The Supremes Legacy provided entertainment at the Social Service League of La Jolla’s “September to Remember” fundraiser. (Social Service League of La Jolla)
Suzanne Ward and Burry and Stephen Vincent (Social Service League of La Jolla)
Angeli Forester, Vici Willis, Diana and Mike Hill, Tawn Nguyen, Megan Saputo (Social Service League of La Jolla)
Linda and Ben Burris (Social Service League of La Jolla)
Helga Halsey, Terri Kidd, Ann Foman, Solveig Perry (Social Service League of La Jolla)
Joyce Nash and Stellita Porter (Social Service League of La Jolla)
Paul and Joyce Dostart, Virginia Foster, the Rev. Arthur Hammonds (Social Service League of La Jolla)
Sharilyn Gallison and Bonnie Zoe Winn (Social Service League of La Jolla)
The Social Service League of La Jolla held its annual fundraiser “September to Remember” at the Darlington House events venue Sept. 27.
The nonprofit Social Service League of La Jolla has a mission to provide affordable housing for low-income senior citizens living at the League House on Olivetas Avenue.
The organization meets the second Wednesday of each month at the League House, with lunch following at the Darlington House. For more information, email Charlotte Perry at CPerry7798@aol.com or call (858) 213-7798.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
