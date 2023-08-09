Advertisement
Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes

Richard Wolf Children's Pool drone.jpg
1/12
A drone’s eye view of the Children’s Pool  (Richard Wolf)
Ana Lombrozo.jpg
2/12
Surfer silhouette  (Ana Lombrozo)
Emily Clayton Lou Coast Walk Trail.jpeg
3/12
Lou goes for a hike on Coast Walk Trail for his first birthday.  (Emily Clayton)
Deanne Monte.jpg
4/12
Sometimes even La Jolla’s winged visitors have to cool off in the summer heat.  (Deanne Monte)
Joan Plaehn Windansea.jpg
5/12
Surfers take to the waves at Windansea.  (Joan Plaehn)
Ashley Bush sunflower Windansea.jpg
6/12
A sunflower shows in full glory at Windansea.  (Ashley Bush)
Michael Bushell.jpg
7/12
A different kind of bird flies off the La Jolla coast at the end of the day.  (Michael Bushell)
Kathryn Anthony.jpg
8/12
Sunset paints a multi-hued picture.  (Kathryn Anthony)
Stephen Breskin temple.jpg
9/12
The San Diego Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints rises between palm trees.  (Stephen Breskin )
Betty Cole.jpeg
10/12
Sea-goers and seabirds watch a colorful La Jolla sunset.  (Betty Cole)
Louise Marino Torrey pine.jpg
11/12
The setting sun peeks through a Torrey pine.  (Louise Marino)
Sam Grissom Wipeout Beach.jpg
12/12
Wipeout Beach glistens on a clear day.  (Sam Grissom)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.

Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.

Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆

