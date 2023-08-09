Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes
A drone’s eye view of the Children’s Pool (Richard Wolf)
Surfer silhouette (Ana Lombrozo)
Lou goes for a hike on Coast Walk Trail for his first birthday. (Emily Clayton)
Sometimes even La Jolla’s winged visitors have to cool off in the summer heat. (Deanne Monte)
Surfers take to the waves at Windansea. (Joan Plaehn)
A sunflower shows in full glory at Windansea. (Ashley Bush)
A different kind of bird flies off the La Jolla coast at the end of the day. (Michael Bushell)
Sunset paints a multi-hued picture. (Kathryn Anthony)
The San Diego Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints rises between palm trees. (Stephen Breskin )
Sea-goers and seabirds watch a colorful La Jolla sunset. (Betty Cole)
The setting sun peeks through a Torrey pine. (Louise Marino)
Wipeout Beach glistens on a clear day. (Sam Grissom)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.
Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.
Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆
