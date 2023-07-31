Social Service League of La Jolla runs into fun at the races
The Social Service League of La Jolla had a “Fun Raising” day at the races at Del Mar racetrack July 23 as the second race of the afternoon was named in its honor.
The Social Service League was incorporated as a nonprofit organization in 1947. All net proceeds from fundraising go toward its mission to provide affordable housing for low-income senior citizens living at the League House on Olivetas Avenue in La Jolla.
The organization’s next event will be “September to Remember 2023” from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at Darlington House, 7441 Olivetas Ave. For more information, contact Charlotte Perry at CPerry7798@aol.com or (858) 213-7798.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
