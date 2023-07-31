Social Service League of La Jolla runs into fun at the races

Terri Kidd and Social Service League of La Jolla President Charlotte Perry visit the winner’s circle at Del Mar racetrack. (Provided by Charlotte Perry)

Ann Foman won for best flowers in the hat contest during the Social Service League of La Jolla’s day at the races at Del Mar. (Provided by Charlotte Perry)

Amy Harp, Andrea Moser, Terri Kidd and Marcie Lukasik attend the Social Service League of La Jolla’s “Fun Raising” day at Del Mar racetrack July 23. (Provided by Charlotte Perry)

The Social Service League of La Jolla had a “Fun Raising” day at the races at Del Mar racetrack July 23 as the second race of the afternoon was named in its honor.

The Social Service League was incorporated as a nonprofit organization in 1947. All net proceeds from fundraising go toward its mission to provide affordable housing for low-income senior citizens living at the League House on Olivetas Avenue in La Jolla.

The organization’s next event will be “September to Remember 2023” from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at Darlington House, 7441 Olivetas Ave. For more information, contact Charlotte Perry at CPerry7798@aol.com or (858) 213-7798.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆