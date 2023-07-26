Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes

Harley Fisher-Ranberg gets into a pose-off at the La Jolla Recreation Center. (Bob Fisher and Chuck Ranberg)

A sea lion at Point La Jolla found some goggles for its next swim. (Sam Grissom)

A seagull checks out the fennel flowers, bees and butterflies during a flight over La Jolla Hermosa Park. (Sophia Shahnami)

A pelican doesn’t seem to mind the churning surf behind it. (Tony Gild)

La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.

