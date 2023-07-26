Advertisement
Photo Galleries

Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes

Kelly Ball daughter Avery, LJ Shores.jpg
1/12
Kelly Ball captures daughter Avery with the sun in a bubble at La Jolla Shores.  (Kelly Ball)
Kathryn Anthony Low tide near Black's Beach.jpg
2/12
Low tide reveals treasures of the sea near Black’s Beach.  (Kathryn Anthony)
Vince Suzara.jpg
3/12
“Sunsets don’t get any better,” Vince Suzara says.  (Vince Suzara)
Tony Gild pelican jpg.jpg
4/12
A pelican doesn’t seem to mind the churning surf behind it.  (Tony Gild)
Kathleen Dietze dolphins jpg.jpg
5/12
Dolphins play between La Jolla Cove and The Shores.  (Kathleen Dietze)
Sophia Shahnami La Jolla Hermosa Park.jpeg
6/12
A seagull checks out the fennel flowers, bees and butterflies during a flight over La Jolla Hermosa Park.  (Sophia Shahnami)
Sam Grissom Point La Jolla.jpg
7/12
A sea lion at Point La Jolla found some goggles for its next swim.  (Sam Grissom)
John Barr Guy Fleming Trail.jpeg
8/12
Greetings from the Guy Fleming Trail.  (John Barr)
Bob Fisher and Chuck Ranberg Rec Center.jpeg
9/12
Harley Fisher-Ranberg gets into a pose-off at the La Jolla Recreation Center.  (Bob Fisher and Chuck Ranberg)
Ashley Bush Flowers near Gilman Drive.jpg
10/12
Bright flowers trumpet their presence near Gilman Drive.  (Ashley Bush)
Ana Lombrozo Mt. Soledad.jpg
11/12
Sunset from Mount Soledad  (Ana Lombrozo)
Alan Ackerberg snowy egret with yellow feet.jpg
12/12
A snowy egret joins other visitors in coastal sightseeing.  (Alan Ackerberg)
Share

La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.

Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.

Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement