Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes
Kelly Ball captures daughter Avery with the sun in a bubble at La Jolla Shores. (Kelly Ball)
Low tide reveals treasures of the sea near Black’s Beach. (Kathryn Anthony)
“Sunsets don’t get any better,” Vince Suzara says. (Vince Suzara)
A pelican doesn’t seem to mind the churning surf behind it. (Tony Gild)
Dolphins play between La Jolla Cove and The Shores. (Kathleen Dietze)
A seagull checks out the fennel flowers, bees and butterflies during a flight over La Jolla Hermosa Park. (Sophia Shahnami)
A sea lion at Point La Jolla found some goggles for its next swim. (Sam Grissom)
Greetings from the Guy Fleming Trail. (John Barr)
Harley Fisher-Ranberg gets into a pose-off at the La Jolla Recreation Center. (Bob Fisher and Chuck Ranberg)
Bright flowers trumpet their presence near Gilman Drive. (Ashley Bush)
Sunset from Mount Soledad (Ana Lombrozo)
A snowy egret joins other visitors in coastal sightseeing. (Alan Ackerberg)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.
Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.
Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆
