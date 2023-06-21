Advertisement
Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes

The sun peeks through the dragon tree at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church.  (Doug Vocelle)
Table for three at The Cove, please.   (Stephen Breskin)
Open up and say aahh.  (Deanne Monte)
This La Jolla Shores sunset in mid-May seemed to captivate even the velella velella, or by-the-wind sailors, jellyfish-like creatures that offshore winds carried to many California beaches in recent months.  (Jenna Bloxom)
Pelican and purple off Coast Boulevard  (Joan Plaehn)
Good morning, La Jolla!  (Ana Lombrozo)
A beautiful day blooms in Bird Rock at the end of Midway Street.  (Kori Nau)
Dinner’s this way!  (Mark Romano)
A rose blooms from a hedge planted a hundred years ago on Rosemont Street.  (Russell La Puma)
Kayakers sightsee near the La Jolla Sea Caves.  (Kathryn Anthony)
Explorers on land and sea check out the La Jolla Clam.  (Russ Harris)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.

Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.

Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆

