Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes
A peregrine falcon is ready for takeoff. (Michael B. Wilkes)
Fliers line up above the Torrey Pines Gliderport. (Kim DeCew)
The setting sun floats over the horizon. (Russ Harris)
A gray whale and its calf pass Black’s Beach on their northward migration from the Baja California breeding grounds. (Don Balch)
Surf finds itself up against the wall. (Ana Lombrozo)
A seagull pauses to watch a passing pelican. (Stephen Breskin)
The Scripps Institution of Oceanography campus provides a view of a blazing sunset. (Dauren Niyazbayev)
Wildflowers decorate Windansea Beach off Neptune Place. (Theresa Johnston)
A new day begins at the Children’s Pool. (Joan Plaehn)
Spring plants send cascades of color down La Jolla bluffs. (Ruth Krueger)
A message etched into a La Jolla sidewalk invites passersby to “Enjoy the moment.” (Deanne Monte)
Springtime in Muirlands (Mark Romano)
A burst of color on a La Jolla trail (Krista Ellis)
A view of nature from La Jolla Natural Park (Michele Warren)
A starfish says good morning. (Alan Ackerberg)
A hummingbird basks in the sunshine outside the La Jolla Cove Bridge Club. (Justin Maletic)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.
Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.
Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆
