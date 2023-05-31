Advertisement
Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes

Michael B. Wilkes peregrine falcon.jpeg
1/16
A peregrine falcon is ready for takeoff.  (Michael B. Wilkes)
Kim DeCew Torrey Pines Gliderport.JPG
2/16
Fliers line up above the Torrey Pines Gliderport.  (Kim DeCew)
Russ Harris sunset.jpg
3/16
The setting sun floats over the horizon.  (Russ Harris)
Don Balch gray whale and calf Black's Beach.jpg
4/16
A gray whale and its calf pass Black’s Beach on their northward migration from the Baja California breeding grounds.  (Don Balch)
Ana Lombrozo surf and sunset.jpg
5/16
Surf finds itself up against the wall.  (Ana Lombrozo)
pelican and seagull.jpg
6/16
A seagull pauses to watch a passing pelican.  (Stephen Breskin)
Dauren Niyazbayev sunset from SIO campus.jpg
7/16
The Scripps Institution of Oceanography campus provides a view of a blazing sunset.  (Dauren Niyazbayev)
Theresa Johnston wildflowers at Windansea Beach (Neptune Place).jpg
8/16
Wildflowers decorate Windansea Beach off Neptune Place.  (Theresa Johnston)
Joan Plaehn sunrise Children's Pool.jpg
9/16
A new day begins at the Children’s Pool.  (Joan Plaehn)
Ruth Krueger cascade color.jpg
10/16
Spring plants send cascades of color down La Jolla bluffs.  (Ruth Krueger)
Deanne Monte sidewalk message.jpg
11/16
A message etched into a La Jolla sidewalk invites passersby to “Enjoy the moment.”  (Deanne Monte)
Mark Romano springtime in Muirlands.jpg
12/16
Springtime in Muirlands  (Mark Romano)
Krista Ellis burst of color LJ trail.jpeg
13/16
A burst of color on a La Jolla trail  (Krista Ellis)
Michele Warren La Jolla Natural Park.jpeg
14/16
A view of nature from La Jolla Natural Park  (Michele Warren)
Alan Ackerberg starfish.jpg
15/16
A starfish says good morning.  (Alan Ackerberg)
Justin Maletic hummingbird LJ Cove Bridge Club.jpg
16/16
A hummingbird basks in the sunshine outside the La Jolla Cove Bridge Club.  (Justin Maletic)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.

Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.

Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆

