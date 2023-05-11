Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes

On an overcast day, you can still see a long way from La Jolla. (Charles Kozora)

The sun says goodbye to Bird Rock for another day. (Jaime Alessio)

Charlie Graham, Ronan Murphy, Rydon Russell and Julian Zatt, players in the Pinto Division of La Jolla Youth Baseball, are suited up and ready to go. (Paul Kaplan)

Wildflowers help brighten the view from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography campus. (Mark Maunder)

La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.

Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.

Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆