Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes

Scott Lagace line of birds.jpg
1/15
Winged visitors file out after a stop along the coast.  (Scott Lagace)
Wendy Morgan Albie King Charles spaniel.jpg
2/15
Albie, a King Charles spaniel, is living the La Jolla dream.   (Wendy Morgan)
Steve Brozinsky cormorant at Cove.jpg
3/15
A cormorant gets some sun at The Cove.  (Steve Brozinsky)
Ana Lombrozo smooth rocks pier.jpg
4/15
Scripps Pier and smooth rocks  (Ana Lombrozo)
Mark Romano springtime in Muirlands.jpg
5/15
Springtime in Muirlands  (Mark Romano)
Marilyn Macrate white roses climb the wall outside La Valencia.jpg
6/15
White roses climb the wall outside the La Valencia Hotel.  (Marilyn Macrate)
Kim DeCew sea lion's life.JPG
7/15
It’s a sea lion’s life.  (Kim DeCew)
Doug Vocelle squirrel.jpg
8/15
A squirrel takes in some flower power.  (Doug Vocelle)
Yvonne San Agustin.jpeg
9/15
The sun closes out another La Jolla day.  (Yvonne San Agustin)
Kathryn Anthony sunset Mount Soledad.JPG
10/15
A radiant Mount Soledad sunset  (Kathryn Anthony)
Darryl Templer tulip sunburst in Bird Rock.jpeg
11/15
A tulip creates a sunburst in Bird Rock.  (Darryl Templer)
Courtney Coyle looking up the north shore from Valdez Drive.jpg
12/15
A view up the north shore from Valdez Drive  (Courtney Coyle)
chuck skozora spooky shore.jpg
13/15
La Jolla’s shore typically wouldn’t be thought of as spooky — until now.  (Chuck Skozora)
Stephen Breskin fog lifting Pottery Canyon.jpg
14/15
Fog lifts from Pottery Canyon.  (Stephen Breskin)
Barry Rosenbush sunset.jpg
15/15
The setting sun highlights clouds as they form streaks across the La Jolla sky.  (Barry Rosenbush)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.

Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.

Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆

