Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes
Winged visitors file out after a stop along the coast. (Scott Lagace)
Albie, a King Charles spaniel, is living the La Jolla dream. (Wendy Morgan)
A cormorant gets some sun at The Cove. (Steve Brozinsky)
Scripps Pier and smooth rocks (Ana Lombrozo)
Springtime in Muirlands (Mark Romano)
White roses climb the wall outside the La Valencia Hotel. (Marilyn Macrate)
It’s a sea lion’s life. (Kim DeCew)
A squirrel takes in some flower power. (Doug Vocelle)
The sun closes out another La Jolla day. (Yvonne San Agustin)
A radiant Mount Soledad sunset (Kathryn Anthony)
A tulip creates a sunburst in Bird Rock. (Darryl Templer)
A view up the north shore from Valdez Drive (Courtney Coyle)
La Jolla’s shore typically wouldn’t be thought of as spooky — until now. (Chuck Skozora)
Fog lifts from Pottery Canyon. (Stephen Breskin)
The setting sun highlights clouds as they form streaks across the La Jolla sky. (Barry Rosenbush)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.
Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.
Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆
