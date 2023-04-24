‘Party for the Planet’: Birch Aquarium in La Jolla celebrates Earth Day
Photo gallery
In honor of Earth Day, Birch Aquarium in La Jolla held the first of two “Party for the Planet” weekends April 22-23, in partnership with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
The family-friendly event is intended to highlight the ocean’s biodiversity and steps that can make a difference to the ocean’s well-being.
Activities include music, a children’s parade, crafts, information tables and more.
The next Party for the Planet is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 29-30. The festivities are included in general admission to Birch Aquarium at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, 2300 Expedition Way.
Learn more at aquarium.ucsd.edu.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.