‘Party for the Planet’: Birch Aquarium in La Jolla celebrates Earth Day

Hullabaloo singer Steve Denyes performs family-friendly songs on the Birch Aquarium courtyard during the “Party for the Planet.” (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

A young “Party for the Planet” visitor checks out the Beyster Family Little Blue Penguins exhibit at Birch Aquarium. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

The popular craft table provides a place for “Party for the Planet” guests to make party hats. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Birch Aquarium program manager Cari Paulenish talks to a young guest about plastic and the pollution it can cause in the ocean. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

People attending the “Party for the Planet” at Birch Aquarium also can check out its onsite kelp forest. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

In honor of Earth Day, Birch Aquarium in La Jolla held the first of two “Party for the Planet” weekends April 22-23, in partnership with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The family-friendly event is intended to highlight the ocean’s biodiversity and steps that can make a difference to the ocean’s well-being.

Activities include music, a children’s parade, crafts, information tables and more.

The next Party for the Planet is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 29-30. The festivities are included in general admission to Birch Aquarium at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, 2300 Expedition Way.

Learn more at aquarium.ucsd.edu.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆