Advertisement
Photo Galleries

‘Party for the Planet’: Birch Aquarium in La Jolla celebrates Earth Day

birch-earth-day-kelp-forest.jpg
1/8
People attending the “Party for the Planet” at Birch Aquarium also can check out its onsite kelp forest.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
birch-earth-day-plastic-talk.jpg
2/8
Birch Aquarium program manager Cari Paulenish talks to a young guest about plastic and the pollution it can cause in the ocean.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
birch-earth-day-plastic-demo.jpg
3/8
Birch Aquarium program manager Cari Paulenish shows examples of plastic found in the ocean off La Jolla.   (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
birch-earth-day-monitor.jpg
4/8
A monitor in Birch Aquarium shows more than 70 weedy seadragons that hatched there in late February and early March.   (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
birch-earth-day-parade.jpg
5/8
Young party-goers march and play instruments in a parade throughout Birch Aquarium.   (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
birch-earth-day-craft.jpg
6/8
The popular craft table provides a place for “Party for the Planet” guests to make party hats.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
birch-earth-day-penguins.jpg
7/8
A young “Party for the Planet” visitor checks out the Beyster Family Little Blue Penguins exhibit at Birch Aquarium.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
birch-earth-day-hullabaloo.jpg
8/8
Hullabaloo singer Steve Denyes performs family-friendly songs on the Birch Aquarium courtyard during the “Party for the Planet.”  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Photo gallery

Share

In honor of Earth Day, Birch Aquarium in La Jolla held the first of two “Party for the Planet” weekends April 22-23, in partnership with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The family-friendly event is intended to highlight the ocean’s biodiversity and steps that can make a difference to the ocean’s well-being.

Activities include music, a children’s parade, crafts, information tables and more.

The next Party for the Planet is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 29-30. The festivities are included in general admission to Birch Aquarium at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, 2300 Expedition Way.

Learn more at aquarium.ucsd.edu.

— La Jolla Light staff

Photo GalleriesEvents

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement