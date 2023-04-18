1920s return to La Jolla for Athenaeum gala
Event co-chairwomen Karen Fox and Celia Henely and Athenaeum Music & Arts Library board President Luis Lupin and Executive Director Christie Mitchell attend the Athenaeum’s annual gala “The Talk of the Town” on April 14. (Vincent Andrunas)
David Jurist, Kathryn Kanjo and Courtney and David Zifkin (Vincent Andrunas)
Danielle and Dawn Forsgren with a 1930 Duesenberg Model J convertible sedan (Vincent Andrunas)
Mary Sophos, William Pitts and Vidi Revelli (Vincent Andrunas)
Bob and Ginny Black, Angel and Fred Kleinbub and Martha and Edward Dennis (Vincent Andrunas)
Ann Craig, Cindy and Tom Goodman, Lauren Lockhart and Camille McPherson (Vincent Andrunas)
Fenner Milton, Kathleen Laczina and Cary and Will Singleton (Vincent Andrunas)
Madeline Gartner, Mark Ahrendt and Larry Gartner (Vincent Andrunas)
Sid Stutz, Paula McColl, Carter and Tiffany Elliott, Jocelyn Saucedo and Matthew Larson (Vincent Andrunas)
The buffet beckons at “The Talk of the Town” gala. (Vincent Andrunas)
Justine Lambert, Sarah Kotlova, Abdul Bitar and Patricia Rinaker (Vincent Andrunas)
Anna Haudenschild Meier and Dogan and Laura Perese (Vincent Andrunas)
Jennifer Sexton Ornburg, Garna Muller, Max Elliott and Margaret Jackson (Vincent Andrunas)
Rick Wildman, Cassandra Wong and Diana and Francois Goedhuys (Vincent Andrunas)
Robert Blanchard, Lynda Forsha, Renee Comeau and Terry Gulden (Vincent Andrunas)
Daniel DuBois, Elizabeth Riley and Michael Mitchell (Vincent Andrunas)
George and Gail Knox, Katina Mitchell and Rod Albuyeh (Vincent Andrunas)
Peter Comstock, Leanne MacDougall, Sylvia Gerson, Terry Andrews and Judy Adler (Vincent Andrunas)
Maura Walters, Courtney Koenigsfeld, Nancy Linke Patton, Rip Patton and Angela Lynch (Vincent Andrunas)
Tiffany Arroyo and Iago Breschei were dancers for “The Talk of the Town” gala at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library in La Jolla. (Vincent Andrunas)
Christina Shih, Jonathan Talbott and Joyce Nash (Vincent Andrunas)
The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library in La Jolla brought back the 1920s for its annual benefit gala “The Talk of the Town” on April 14.
The event, in the Athenaeum’s 1921 William Templeton Johnson building, invited guests to dress as a character in the arts of the ‘20s, such as a poet, songwriter, playwright, artist, musician, composer or historian.
The gala also featured jazz music, food and an auction.
