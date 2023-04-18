1920s return to La Jolla for Athenaeum gala

Tiffany Arroyo and Iago Breschei were dancers for “The Talk of the Town” gala at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library in La Jolla. (Vincent Andrunas)

The buffet beckons at “The Talk of the Town” gala. (Vincent Andrunas)

Fenner Milton, Kathleen Laczina and Cary and Will Singleton (Vincent Andrunas)

Bob and Ginny Black, Angel and Fred Kleinbub and Martha and Edward Dennis (Vincent Andrunas)

Event co-chairwomen Karen Fox and Celia Henely and Athenaeum Music & Arts Library board President Luis Lupin and Executive Director Christie Mitchell attend the Athenaeum’s annual gala “The Talk of the Town” on April 14. (Vincent Andrunas)

The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library in La Jolla brought back the 1920s for its annual benefit gala “The Talk of the Town” on April 14.

The event, in the Athenaeum’s 1921 William Templeton Johnson building, invited guests to dress as a character in the arts of the ‘20s, such as a poet, songwriter, playwright, artist, musician, composer or historian.

The gala also featured jazz music, food and an auction.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆

