Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes

Alan Ackerberg cormorant babies Cove.jpeg
1/10
Are these cormorant parents discussing whose turn it is to stay up with the babies?  (Alan Ackerberg)
Kathryn Anthony Windansea.jpg
2/10
Windansea gives La Jolla its own version of Niagara Falls.  (Kathryn Anthony)
Penny Wilkes red-shouldered hawk.jpg
3/10
A red-shouldered hawk takes wing off a utility pole.  (Penny Wilkes)
Mark Romano spring flowers.jpg
4/10
In La Jolla fields the flowers grow.  (Mark Romano)
Doug Vocelle golden wipeout beach.jpg
5/10
Wipeout Beach seems awash in gold as the sun begins to set.  (Doug Vocelle)
K. Catherine Pike hummingbird.jpg
6/10
Color is all around as a hummingbird finds a place to feed.  (K. Catherine Pike)
Kim DeCew LJ from Mt. Soledad.JPG
7/10
A La Jolla Shores panorama from Mount Soledad  (Kim DeCew)
Joan Plaehn rain clouds.jpg
8/10
Rain moves in from offshore during one of the recent storms.   (Joan Plaehn)
Steve Farnow flat sunset.jpeg
9/10
Atmospheric conditions were just right this day to “flatten” the sun on the La Jolla horizon.  (Steve Farnow)
Roya Kohani LJCC.jpg
10/10
A rainbow takes a dip in the sea in a view from above La Jolla Country Club.   (Roya Kohani)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.

Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.

Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆

