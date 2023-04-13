Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes

A rainbow takes a dip in the sea in a view from above La Jolla Country Club. (Roya Kohani)

Atmospheric conditions were just right this day to “flatten” the sun on the La Jolla horizon. (Steve Farnow)

Rain moves in from offshore during one of the recent storms. (Joan Plaehn)

Color is all around as a hummingbird finds a place to feed. (K. Catherine Pike)

Wipeout Beach seems awash in gold as the sun begins to set. (Doug Vocelle)

Are these cormorant parents discussing whose turn it is to stay up with the babies? (Alan Ackerberg)

La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.

