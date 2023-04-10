Party celebrates Torrey Pines Lodge’s 100 years among the trees
Torrey Pines Lodge in La Jolla got a birthday party April 8 to celebrate its 100th anniversary.
The Torrey Pines Docent Society and Torrey Pines Conservancy present the free public festivities, which featured presentations and proclamations by elected officials, tours of the historic adobe-style lodge, historical photographs and exhibits, docents in period costumes, ranger talks and guided nature walks, activities for children, cake and more.
The historic restaurant turned visitor center for the Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve will be celebrated Saturday, April 8, as support groups hope for a $5 million renovation.
The lodge — which stands among an estimated 5,000 Torrey pine trees in the 1,750-acre Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve — was dedicated April 7, 1923, as a restaurant, welcoming travelers between Los Angeles and San Diego who wished to stop among the protected trees, which are so rare they grow only in San Diego County and on Santa Rosa Island off Santa Barbara.
The lodge — designed by architect Richard Requa and structural engineer Herbert Jackson with funding from La Jolla philanthropist Ellen Browning Scripps — is now the ranger station and visitor center for the reserve. It features a museum and shop run by the Torrey Pines Docent Society.
The reserve is open from 7:15 a.m. to sunset daily. The lodge’s museum and shop currently are open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 12500 N. Torrey Pines Road. For more information, visit torreypines.org. ◆
