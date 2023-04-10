An eggs-cellent day: La Jolla Rec Center hosts Hippity Hop egg hunt

Prize baskets were up for grabs through a raffle at the Hippity Hop Egg-stravaganza. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Activities at the Hippity Hop Egg-stravaganza included planting seeds in small pots to take home. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Plastic shells remain following the Hippity Hop Egg-stravaganza at the La Jolla Recreation Center. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Children hop onto the field to collect eggs at the La Jolla Recreation Center on April 8. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Clara and Maeve Dougherty, ages 2 and 4, sport bunny ears for the La Jolla Hippity Hop Egg-stravaganza. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Emilia Duarte, 4, gets her face painted to complete her Easter outfit. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Children and their parents storm the La Jolla Recreation Center lawn in search of eggs during the 2023 Hippity Hop Egg-stravaganza. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Jack, 3, (last name withheld) shows off his loot at the Hippity Hop Egg-stravaganza on April 8 at the La Jolla Recreation Center. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

The La Jolla Recreation Center hosted its Hippity Hop Egg-stravaganza on April 8, welcoming hundreds of children and their families to search for eggs in various age groups, participate in games and activities, meet Peter Rabbit and more.

Children from babies to pre-teens were invited to celebrate the spring season ahead of Easter Sunday.

— Ashley Mackin-Solomon ◆