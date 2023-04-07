Photo gallery: Flowers help bring ‘Art Alive’ at museum dinner
1/21
San Diego Museum of Art Executive Director and Chief Executive Roxana Velasquez (left) stands with 2023 “Art Alive” Premiere Dinner chairwomen Micki Olin, Tatiana Dotson, Valerie Cooper, Toni Bloomberg, Arlene Esgate and Demi Rogozienski. (Vincent Andrunas)
2/21
A giant floral display hangs in the San Diego Museum of Art rotunda during the “Art Alive” Premiere Dinner on March 30. (Vincent Andrunas)
3/21
Ladan Akbarnia, Fred Khoroushi, Gita Khadiri and Rachel Jans (Vincent Andrunas)
4/21
Buzz and Helen Kinnaird, Joan O’Leary and Roy Polatchek (Vincent Andrunas)
5/21
Laura Itzkowitz, Nancy Bai, Isabella Granucci, Wyatt Welch and Mary Mcfadden (Vincent Andrunas)
6/21
Dr. Steve and Lynne Wheeler and Susan and Bill Hoehn (Vincent Andrunas)
7/21
Bob and Myrna Bossler, Robin Carrier and Jennifer Luce (Vincent Andrunas)
8/21
A floral display cascades from the San Diego Museum of Art rotunda. (Vincent Andrunas)
9/21
San Diego Museum of Art board President Taffin Ray, Lisa Hellerich, Natalie Gill, Meg Blancato and Rose Welch (Vincent Andrunas)
10/21
Harvey and Sheryl White, Marti Moon and Steve Embry (Vincent Andrunas)
11/21
Gerry and Jeannie Ranglas, Jacki Johnson and Lorena Dotson (Vincent Andrunas)
12/21
Jaimi Lomas, Jennifer and Carl Findley, Tom Haney and Lynne and Steve Doyle (Vincent Andrunas)
13/21
Joe and Lani Curtis, Court and Julie Turner and Erin and Timothy O’Donovan (Vincent Andrunas)
14/21
Steve and Laura Embry and Caroline and Nico Nieremberg (Vincent Andrunas)
15/21
A floral creation decorates the floor of the San Diego Museum of Art during the “Art Alive” Premiere Dinner. (Vincent Andrunas)
16/21
Scott Sugarman, Nora Kanamoni and Carmela and Miguel Koenig (Vincent Andrunas)
17/21
John Vance and Christy Billings, Mary Ann Bosanac and Dr. Reid Abrams (Vincent Andrunas)
18/21
Frank Rogozienski, Joyce Gattas, Sarah Brenda Marsh Rebelo and John Rebelo (Vincent Andrunas)
19/21
Young Kim, Mimi Song, Laurie McGrath and Scott Fanslow (Vincent Andrunas)
20/21
Victor LaMagna, Ingrid Hibben and Rebecca and Mitch Mitchell (Vincent Andrunas)
21/21
Bret Jorgensen, Susan Urquidi and Joan and Rocco Fabiano (Vincent Andrunas)
Share
The San Diego Museum of Art presented its “Art Alive” Premiere Dinner at the museum in Balboa Park on March 30.
The event provided a first look at the 2023 Art Alive exhibition of floral works interpreting art from the museum’s collection.
Art Alive, which was held March 31 through April 2, is the museum’s signature annual fundraiser to support its exhibits and education and outreach programs. ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.