Photo gallery: Flowers help bring ‘Art Alive’ at museum dinner

A floral creation decorates the floor of the San Diego Museum of Art during the “Art Alive” Premiere Dinner. (Vincent Andrunas)

Steve and Laura Embry and Caroline and Nico Nieremberg (Vincent Andrunas)

Joe and Lani Curtis, Court and Julie Turner and Erin and Timothy O’Donovan (Vincent Andrunas)

Jaimi Lomas, Jennifer and Carl Findley, Tom Haney and Lynne and Steve Doyle (Vincent Andrunas)

A floral display cascades from the San Diego Museum of Art rotunda. (Vincent Andrunas)

Dr. Steve and Lynne Wheeler and Susan and Bill Hoehn (Vincent Andrunas)

A giant floral display hangs in the San Diego Museum of Art rotunda during the “Art Alive” Premiere Dinner on March 30. (Vincent Andrunas)

San Diego Museum of Art Executive Director and Chief Executive Roxana Velasquez (left) stands with 2023 “Art Alive” Premiere Dinner chairwomen Micki Olin, Tatiana Dotson, Valerie Cooper, Toni Bloomberg, Arlene Esgate and Demi Rogozienski. (Vincent Andrunas)

The San Diego Museum of Art presented its “Art Alive” Premiere Dinner at the museum in Balboa Park on March 30.

The event provided a first look at the 2023 Art Alive exhibition of floral works interpreting art from the museum’s collection.

Art Alive, which was held March 31 through April 2, is the museum’s signature annual fundraiser to support its exhibits and education and outreach programs. ◆