Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes

An interesting plant sighting in town. Anyone know what it is? (Kim DeCew)

Is that a shark in the clouds? Fly away, birds! (Chris Paulsen)

Just in time for Easter, a “bunny” appears in a tree on Via del Norte. (Mimi Sells)

Sunrise lights up the area between the Windemere community and the Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial. (Sherry Simmons)

La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.

Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.

Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆