Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes
1/10
The orioles are back in town! (Stephen Breskin)
2/10
Reflections fill the glassy sand at La Jolla Shores. (Ana Lombrozo)
3/10
Sunrise lights up the area between the Windemere community and the Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial. (Sherry Simmons)
4/10
Just in time for Easter, a “bunny” appears in a tree on Via del Norte. (Mimi Sells)
5/10
A high-stepping peregrine falcon surveys its domain. (Michael Wilkes)
6/10
Is that a shark in the clouds? Fly away, birds! (Chris Paulsen)
7/10
An interesting plant sighting in town. Anyone know what it is? (Kim DeCew)
8/10
March showers bring April flowers. (Darryl Templer)
9/10
A sea lion sounds a wake-up call for its slumbering friends at La Jolla Cove. (Carlos Bross)
10/10
Golfers play at Torrey Pines Golf Course during the UC San Diego Invitational tournament March 27. (Tom Stuart)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.
Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.
Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆
