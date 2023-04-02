Photo gallery: Local Soroptimist club lives the ‘Dream’ at La Jolla awards event
1/20
Terri Mawhinney, Jan Pierce, honoree Erika Motta and Jasmine Cisneros attend the Soroptimist International of La Jolla “Live Your Dream” awards at the La Jolla Country Club on March 25. (Vincent Andrunas)
2/20
Tracy Mitchell, honoree Rachelle LeBlanc, Nancy Jensen, Inki Welch and Savannah Jensen (Vincent Andrunas)
3/20
Charlotte Perry, Maurine Beinbrink, Janet Daggett and honoree Amanda Salcedo (Vincent Andrunas)
4/20
Jackie Young, honoree Rawaa Mamiza, honoree Rasha Sekeb and Amwag Ali (Vincent Andrunas)
5/20
San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan was the guest speaker at the Soroptimist of La Jolla awards event March 25. (Vincent Andrunas)
6/20
Betty Levine, Keith Turner and Barbara Niimi (Vincent Andrunas)
7/20
Stephanie Holland, Cheryl Whittemore, Donna Doyle and Julie Lalor (Vincent Andrunas)
8/20
Ann Norman, Eileen Merten, Maureen Murphy, Soroptimist International of La Jolla President Maria Ramirez, Bonnie Mendenhall, Gaylyn Boone and Sharilyn Gallison (Vincent Andrunas)
9/20
Sara Allen, Hala Barson and Alvina Khammi (Vincent Andrunas)
10/20
Sharon and Rebecca Ritchey, Sharilyn Gallison and Tawn Nguyen (Vincent Andrunas)
11/20
Marilyn Barrett, Sherry Savage, Sheila Harden, Edys Quellmalz, Janet Perl and Claudette Heffner (Vincent Andrunas)
12/20
Kit Ladwig, Stephanie Gaines and Vickie Riggs (Vincent Andrunas)
13/20
A contemporary abstract painting by Geraldine Hummel was a silent-auction item at the “Live Your Dream” awards luncheon. (Vincent Andrunas)
14/20
Judy Mayer, Kippy Gambill and Candice McCarty (Vincent Andrunas)
15/20
Pam Limneos, Shamail Ameri and Michelle SanFelippo (Vincent Andrunas)
16/20
Karen Ballew, Betty Dye, Michelle Zemcik, Linda Taylor and Suzanne Ward (Vincent Andrunas)
17/20
Katherine Williams, Thuy Nguyen, Lianne Urada and Skye Ross (Vincent Andrunas)
18/20
Shraddha Knight, Rana Al-Shaikh, Cheri Jeralds and Ruth Barry (Vincent Andrunas)
19/20
Event honorary chairwoman Diana Hill and Mike Hill (Vincent Andrunas)
20/20
Sharon Wampler, Kerian Bunch, Lisa Lindgren and Jean McGrath (Vincent Andrunas)
Share
Soroptimist International of La Jolla presented its “Live Your Dream” awards luncheon at the La Jolla Country Club on March 25.
The awards are intended to help provide resources to improve education, skills and employment potential for women who are the primary source of financial support for their families. About $30 million in grants have been awarded since 1972, according to Soroptimist.
Soroptimist of La Jolla was founded in 1947 and is one of 1,300 clubs in the worldwide volunteer organization that works to benefit women and girls.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.