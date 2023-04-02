Photo gallery: Local Soroptimist club lives the ‘Dream’ at La Jolla awards event

A contemporary abstract painting by Geraldine Hummel was a silent-auction item at the “Live Your Dream” awards luncheon. (Vincent Andrunas)

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan was the guest speaker at the Soroptimist of La Jolla awards event March 25. (Vincent Andrunas)

Terri Mawhinney, Jan Pierce, honoree Erika Motta and Jasmine Cisneros attend the Soroptimist International of La Jolla “Live Your Dream” awards at the La Jolla Country Club on March 25. (Vincent Andrunas)

Soroptimist International of La Jolla presented its “Live Your Dream” awards luncheon at the La Jolla Country Club on March 25.

The awards are intended to help provide resources to improve education, skills and employment potential for women who are the primary source of financial support for their families. About $30 million in grants have been awarded since 1972, according to Soroptimist.

Soroptimist of La Jolla was founded in 1947 and is one of 1,300 clubs in the worldwide volunteer organization that works to benefit women and girls.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆