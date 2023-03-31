Photos: ‘Cocktails and Conversations’ spring forth at St. Germaine Children’s Charity event in La Jolla
St. Germaine Children’s Charity, a nonprofit that works to help abused and neglected children in San Diego, welcomed more than 40 guests to its spring “Cocktails and Conversations” event March 23.
Twice a year the organization gathers at a home in La Jolla to highlight one of its nonprofit grant recipients.
The spring soiree, held at a residence in the Lower Hermosa neighborhood, featured a presentation from the Armed Services YMCA in San Diego, which provides programs for area active-duty military service members and their families.
Food was catered by Charlotte Riley, owner and chief culinarian of Enjoy.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
