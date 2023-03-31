Advertisement
Photo Galleries

Photos: ‘Cocktails and Conversations’ spring forth at St. Germaine Children’s Charity event in La Jolla

cm-ljl-stgermainec-c2023-vpa-0037.jpg
1/8
Michelle Serafini (center) of St. Germaine Children’s Charity stands with Phillip Sammuli, Liza Talbott, Haydee Ramirez and Denise Stich, all of Armed Services YMCA of San Diego, at St. Germaine’s “Cocktails and Conversations” event March 23 in La Jolla.  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-stgermainec-c2023-vpa-0065.jpg
2/8
Karen Thygesen-Luscomb, Kelly Haggerty, Amanda Vincent, Ashley Nagashima and Bree Arellano  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-stgermainec-c2023-vpa-0018.jpg
3/8
Kathleen Lundgren, St. Germaine Children’s Charity President Katie Christensen and Coco Bancroft  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-stgermainec-c2023-vpa-0031.jpg
4/8
Kathleen Cordes, Janice and Steve Farnow and Lisa Rhoads  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-stgermainec-c2023-vpa-0002.jpg
5/8
Place Tegland, Kelly Delmore and Donna Fitzsimmons  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-stgermainec-c2023-vpa-0054.jpg
6/8
Jill Larson and Wendy Waddell  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-stgermainec-c2023-vpa-0059.jpg
7/8
Guests at the St. Germaine Children’s Charity “Cocktails and Conversations” event in La Jolla were treated to a catered buffet.  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-stgermainec-c2023-vpa-0081.jpg
8/8
Jim McInerney and Jocelyn Mahittipongse  (Vincent Andrunas)
Share

St. Germaine Children’s Charity, a nonprofit that works to help abused and neglected children in San Diego, welcomed more than 40 guests to its spring “Cocktails and Conversations” event March 23.

Twice a year the organization gathers at a home in La Jolla to highlight one of its nonprofit grant recipients.

The spring soiree, held at a residence in the Lower Hermosa neighborhood, featured a presentation from the Armed Services YMCA in San Diego, which provides programs for area active-duty military service members and their families.

Food was catered by Charlotte Riley, owner and chief culinarian of Enjoy.

— La Jolla Light staff

Photo GalleriesEvents

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement