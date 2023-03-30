Photo gallery: Open house offers an inside look at Sanford Burnham Prebys Cancer Center

Guests got the opportunity to meet and share experiences with people affected by cancer, learn about promising treatments and more as the Sanford Burnham Prebys Cancer Center held an open house at the La Jolla institute’s Chairmen’s Hall on March 22.

Scientists working to stop gastrointestinal, pancreatic, liver and colon cancer discussed recent discoveries, current treatment options and views about what’s coming next.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆