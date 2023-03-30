Photo gallery: Open house offers an inside look at Sanford Burnham Prebys Cancer Center
1/13
Event co-organizers Cosimo Commisso and Pamela Itkin-Ansari, Sanford Burnham Prebys Cancer Center Community Advisory Board member Nina Fishman and Sanford Burnham Prebys Chief Development Officer Christine Dittmer attend the Cancer Center’s open house March 22. (Vincent Andrunas)
2/13
Jane Lindberg, Karen Ludwig, Pamela Boynton, Alma Ronis and Daniel Rebibo (Vincent Andrunas)
3/13
Sanford Burnham Prebys Cancer Center Director Ze’ev Ronai, Linda Bradley and Jose Luis Millan (Vincent Andrunas)
4/13
Christie O’Donnell, Michelle Berman and Kyle Burkhardt (Vincent Andrunas)
5/13
Doug Obenshain, Robin Ryan and Katherine Chapin (Vincent Andrunas)
6/13
Dr. Paul Billings and Phong Tran (Vincent Andrunas)
7/13
Rena and Todd Johnson and Janelle Nelson (Vincent Andrunas)
8/13
Tom Murphy, Dianne York, Marie Schrup and Roy Wiley (Vincent Andrunas)
9/13
Andre Etzi, Vicky Davidson, Robin Ryan and Nikki Martin (Vincent Andrunas)
10/13
Russ Gold and Stuart Rickerson (Vincent Andrunas)
11/13
Glenn Sherk and Patty Fuller (Vincent Andrunas)
12/13
Dr. Mark Khalil, Megha Raghu Nathan and Tony Khalil (Vincent Andrunas)
13/13
Jim Hays, Helen Eckmann and Matt Alfaro (Vincent Andrunas)
Share
Guests got the opportunity to meet and share experiences with people affected by cancer, learn about promising treatments and more as the Sanford Burnham Prebys Cancer Center held an open house at the La Jolla institute’s Chairmen’s Hall on March 22.
Scientists working to stop gastrointestinal, pancreatic, liver and colon cancer discussed recent discoveries, current treatment options and views about what’s coming next.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.