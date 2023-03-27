Photo gallery: Mount Soledad brunch honors women in the military

Fruit and salad were part of the menu for the brunch buffet. (Vincent Andrunas)

Army Capt. Russell Davis (second from right) and cadets Hallemyan Umayam, Caylee Van Houten, Natalie Unis and Chivas Powers (Vincent Andrunas)

Holly Shaffner and Saundra Cima, both with Honor Flight San Diego (standing), Barbara Vegas and Cynthia McKinley (Vincent Andrunas)

Pastries were part of the buffet for the Women’s History Brunch at the Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial in La Jolla. (Vincent Andrunas)

Marine Korean War veteran Ruth Osborn, Marine World War II veteran and guest of honor Randy Tidmore and retired Navy WAVE Ruth Gunther attend the second annual Women’s History Brunch at the Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial on March 23. (Vincent Andrunas)

The Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial in La Jolla was the site of the second annual Women’s History Brunch on March 23, honoring women in military service and the 80th anniversary of the Marine Corps Women’s Reserve.

The guest of honor was World War II Marine Corps veteran Randy Tidmore, who was presented a Veteran Honor Plaque to help celebrate her 101st birthday and Women’s History Month.

