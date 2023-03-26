Photo gallery: St. Patrick’s party raises green — $4,460 — for La Jolla Community Center courtyard project

Gregory Page performs at the La Jolla Community Center’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration. (La Jolla Community Center)

The La Jolla Community Center goes green for its St. Patrick’s Day celebration. (La Jolla Community Center)

Chef Nikki Schaeffer, who prepared a traditional Irish meal, and Denise Casey get ready for the La Jolla Community Center’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration March 17. (La Jolla Community Center)

The La Jolla Community Center’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration raised $4,460 of its $7,000 goal for a project to beautify the center’s courtyard, according to Executive Director Nancy Walters.

The March 17 event drew 115 people for a traditional Irish meal prepared by chef Nikki Schaeffer and music from Gregory Page.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆