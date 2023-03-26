Advertisement
Photo gallery: St. Patrick’s party raises green — $4,460 — for La Jolla Community Center courtyard project

Chef Nikki Schaeffer, who prepared a traditional Irish meal, and Denise Casey get ready for the La Jolla Community Center’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration March 17.  (La Jolla Community Center)
The La Jolla Community Center goes green for its St. Patrick’s Day celebration.  (La Jolla Community Center)
Gregory Page performs at the La Jolla Community Center’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration.  (La Jolla Community Center)
Jim, Jon and Chloe Poirier  (La Jolla Community Center)
Esther Nahama and Shirley Harper  (La Jolla Community Center)
George and Beverly Coles  (La Jolla Community Center)
Symphony Moussighi and La Jolla Community Center Executive Director Nancy Walters  (La Jolla Community Center)
Hobe and Deborah Schroeder  (La Jolla Community Center)
Joseph Walters and Hila de Anda  (La Jolla Community Center)
The La Jolla Community Center’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration raised $4,460 of its $7,000 goal for a project to beautify the center’s courtyard, according to Executive Director Nancy Walters.

The March 17 event drew 115 people for a traditional Irish meal prepared by chef Nikki Schaeffer and music from Gregory Page.

— La Jolla Light staff

