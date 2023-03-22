Photo gallery: Playhouse gala takes the stage in La Jolla
1/19
La Jolla Playhouse’s 2023 gala March 18 draws Moises Kaufman, Vivien Ressler, playhouse Managing Director Debby Buchholz, gala co-chairwoman Debby Jacobs, playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley and gala co-chairwoman Kay Gurtin. (Vincent Andrunas)
2/19
Joyce Gattas, Jay Jeffcoat, Evelyn Lamden (Vincent Andrunas)
3/19
Lowell and Julie Potiker (Vincent Andrunas)
4/19
Stuart Posnock, Sheri Jamieson, Dan Moore, Diane Clarke and Marsha and Dr. Mickey Shahon (Vincent Andrunas)
5/19
Specialty drinks were created by Snake Oil Cocktail Co. (Vincent Andrunas)
6/19
UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep Khosla, Lynn Gorguze, U.S. Rep. Scott Peters, Ann Spira and Brett Dickinson (Vincent Andrunas)
7/19
Jeff and Annie Jacobs and Dr. Robert Singer (Vincent Andrunas)
8/19
Hanna Gleiberman, Marleigh Gleicher, Tammy Hershfield and Dr. Monica Perlman (Vincent Andrunas)
9/19
Rick Vannoy, Ralph and Gail Bryan and Jamie and James Richardson (Vincent Andrunas)
10/19
Ana Cruz, Laleh Roudi, Bruno and Jill Wolfenzon, Lori Fairerman and Chris Angelich (Vincent Andrunas)
11/19
David and Lisa Casey, Alice Mitchell and Weston Anson (Vincent Andrunas)
12/19
Tom and Teri Evons and Dwight Hare (Vincent Andrunas)
13/19
Bill and Lynelle Lynch, Mary McFadden and Antoine Gibson (Vincent Andrunas)
14/19
Diana and Elie Lombrozo, Eliana Leff, Karina Lombrozo and Suzy Leff (Vincent Andrunas)
15/19
Lon Bevers, La Jolla Playhouse board Chairman Randy Clark, Denise Bevers and Evan Clark (Vincent Andrunas)
16/19
Hal Jacobs, Harvey White, Colette Carson Royston, Sheryl White and Bill Gurtin (Vincent Andrunas)
17/19
Jerry Pikolysky, Lee Clark, Tanner Baasch and Eric Benson (Vincent Andrunas)
18/19
Nili, Gary, Vanessa, Orli and Vivien Ressler (Vincent Andrunas)
19/19
Michael Rosenberg, Martha and Edward Dennis, Elizabeth Simmons and Sekhar Chivukula (Vincent Andrunas)
La Jolla Playhouse held its annual gala March 18, featuring culinary creations, wine pairings, a showcase by two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster and more.
Proceeds from the event at the Sheila & Hughes Potiker Theatre support development of learning and engagement programs and new artistic initiatives at the playhouse.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
