Photo gallery: Playhouse gala takes the stage in La Jolla

Rick Vannoy, Ralph and Gail Bryan and Jamie and James Richardson (Vincent Andrunas)

Specialty drinks were created by Snake Oil Cocktail Co. (Vincent Andrunas)

La Jolla Playhouse held its annual gala March 18, featuring culinary creations, wine pairings, a showcase by two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster and more.

Proceeds from the event at the Sheila & Hughes Potiker Theatre support development of learning and engagement programs and new artistic initiatives at the playhouse.

