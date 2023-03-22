Advertisement
Photo gallery: Playhouse gala takes the stage in La Jolla

La Jolla Playhouse’s 2023 gala March 18 draws Moises Kaufman, Vivien Ressler, playhouse Managing Director Debby Buchholz, gala co-chairwoman Debby Jacobs, playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley and gala co-chairwoman Kay Gurtin.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Joyce Gattas, Jay Jeffcoat, Evelyn Lamden  (Vincent Andrunas)
Lowell and Julie Potiker  (Vincent Andrunas)
Stuart Posnock, Sheri Jamieson, Dan Moore, Diane Clarke and Marsha and Dr. Mickey Shahon  (Vincent Andrunas)
Specialty drinks were created by Snake Oil Cocktail Co.  (Vincent Andrunas)
UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep Khosla, Lynn Gorguze, U.S. Rep. Scott Peters, Ann Spira and Brett Dickinson  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jeff and Annie Jacobs and Dr. Robert Singer  (Vincent Andrunas)
Hanna Gleiberman, Marleigh Gleicher, Tammy Hershfield and Dr. Monica Perlman  (Vincent Andrunas)
Rick Vannoy, Ralph and Gail Bryan and Jamie and James Richardson  (Vincent Andrunas)
Ana Cruz, Laleh Roudi, Bruno and Jill Wolfenzon, Lori Fairerman and Chris Angelich  (Vincent Andrunas)
David and Lisa Casey, Alice Mitchell and Weston Anson  (Vincent Andrunas)
Tom and Teri Evons and Dwight Hare  (Vincent Andrunas)
Bill and Lynelle Lynch, Mary McFadden and Antoine Gibson  (Vincent Andrunas)
Diana and Elie Lombrozo, Eliana Leff, Karina Lombrozo and Suzy Leff  (Vincent Andrunas)
Lon Bevers, La Jolla Playhouse board Chairman Randy Clark, Denise Bevers and Evan Clark  (Vincent Andrunas)
Hal Jacobs, Harvey White, Colette Carson Royston, Sheryl White and Bill Gurtin  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jerry Pikolysky, Lee Clark, Tanner Baasch and Eric Benson  (Vincent Andrunas)
Nili, Gary, Vanessa, Orli and Vivien Ressler  (Vincent Andrunas)
Michael Rosenberg, Martha and Edward Dennis, Elizabeth Simmons and Sekhar Chivukula  (Vincent Andrunas)
La Jolla Playhouse held its annual gala March 18, featuring culinary creations, wine pairings, a showcase by two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster and more.

Proceeds from the event at the Sheila & Hughes Potiker Theatre support development of learning and engagement programs and new artistic initiatives at the playhouse.

— La Jolla Light staff

