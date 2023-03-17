Photos: Muirlands Middle School brings back STEAM Career Day to showcase jobs in science and other fields

For the first time in three years, Muirlands Middle School in La Jolla hosted STEAM Career Day to bring representatives of various science, technology, engineering, arts and math fields to the school to speak to students.

A software engineer, a photographer, a biotech patent attorney and a cake decorator were among the 25 speakers who visited various rooms for various grade levels March 16.

The purpose of STEAM Career Day is to introduce students to potential career paths in STEAM fields.

“Presenters share information about the content of their work, what they enjoy about it, what academic path they took and is required for their field, what kinds of skills and interdisciplinary thinking it requires, the impact of their industry in the world and what they see as the future of their line of work,” according to organizers.

STEAM Career Day had last been held at Muirlands in 2020, then was put on pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic. ◆