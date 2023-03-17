Advertisement
Photos: Muirlands Middle School brings back STEAM Career Day to showcase jobs in science and other fields

muirlands-steam-day-2023-park.jpg
Emergency room doctor Peter Park talks to Muirlands Middle School students about the STEAM skills needed in the medical field.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
muirlands-steam-day-2023-group.jpg
The 25 speakers for Muirlands Middle School’s STEAM Career Day gather with school volunteers before the event March 16.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
muirlands-steam-day-2023-luna.jpg
Muirlands Middle School Principal Jeff Luna speaks before the 2023 STEAM Career Day on March 16.   (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
muirlands-steam-day-2023-franklin.jpg
Christopher Franklin, an engineer who specializes in software and cyber security, speaks to students at Muirlands Middle School during STEAM Career Day.   (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
muirlands-steam-day-2023-chaira.jpg
Harpist Chiara Capobianco talks about the arts component of STEAM.   (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
muirlands-steam-day-2023-scurio.jpg
Pilot Paul Scurio talks about the role of math in aviation during STEAM Career Day.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
muirlands-steam-day-2023-halloran.jpg
San Diego radio personality Mike Halloran talks about music during his presentation on STEAM Career Day at Muirlands Middle School.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
muirlands-steam-day-2023-Nguyen.jpg
Pharmacist Thuy Nguyen talks about her job during STEAM Career Day.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
muirlands-steam-day-2023-kathryn.jpg
Orthodontist Kathryn Wong discusses her field during STEAM Career Day at Muirlands Middle School.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
By Ashley Mackin-Solomon
For the first time in three years, Muirlands Middle School in La Jolla hosted STEAM Career Day to bring representatives of various science, technology, engineering, arts and math fields to the school to speak to students.

A software engineer, a photographer, a biotech patent attorney and a cake decorator were among the 25 speakers who visited various rooms for various grade levels March 16.

The purpose of STEAM Career Day is to introduce students to potential career paths in STEAM fields.

“Presenters share information about the content of their work, what they enjoy about it, what academic path they took and is required for their field, what kinds of skills and interdisciplinary thinking it requires, the impact of their industry in the world and what they see as the future of their line of work,” according to organizers.

STEAM Career Day had last been held at Muirlands in 2020, then was put on pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic. ◆

