Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes

Ana Lombrozo sunset Windansea Feb. 28a.jpg
1/18
No, it’s not a painting, its the actual sunset near Windansea on Feb. 28.  (Ana Lombrozo)
Kathryn Anthony newborn seal Children's Pool.jpg
2/18
A harbor seal welcomes her pup minutes after its birth at the Children’s Pool.  (Kathryn Anthony)
Jacqueline Teitelbaum rainbow off Bird Rock Avenue.jpg
3/18
Jacqueline Teitelbaum finds the end of the rainbow (or is it the beginning?) off Bird Rock Avenue.  (Jacqueline Teitelbaum)
Doug Vocelle foxtail agave bloom.jpeg
4/18
A big foxtail agave bloom frames a La Jolla sunset.  (Doug Vocelle)
Charles Doyle robins Hillside Drive Feb. 21.jpeg
5/18
Robins make the rounds on Hillside Drive on Feb. 21.  (Charles Doyle)
Christopher Canole rainbow La Casa de los Amigos, Camino de la Costa.jpeg
6/18
A rainbow encircles La Casa de los Amigos on Camino de la Costa in Lower Hermosa.  (Christopher Canole)
Darryl Templer protea bird rock.jpeg
7/18
A protea shows its colors in Bird Rock.  (Darryl Templer)
Deanne Monte freesias.JPG
8/18
Freesias brighten Deanne Monte’s garden.  (Deanne Monte)
Durai Kalaiselvan Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve.jpeg
9/18
Double rock stacks balance each other out along the beach at the Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve.   (Durai Kalaiselvan)
Joan Plaehn Seal Rock and Children's Pool.jpg
10/18
Seal Rock and the Children’s Pool sparkle on a bright blue day.  (Joan Plaehn)
Kim DeCew cloudy sunset Shores.JPG
11/18
A cloudy sunset at La Jolla Shores.  (Kim DeCew)
Penny Wilkes sea lion surfs.jpeg
12/18
Who says sea lions can’t surf?  (Penny Wilkes)
Michael Wilkes parrot.jpeg
13/18
A parrot finds a place to rock out.  (Michael Wilkes)
Marilyn Macrate sunset surfer.jpg
14/18
A sunset surfer surveys the water’s edge.  (Marilyn Macrate)
Mark Romano seagull.jpg
15/18
Another visitor to La Jolla stops to admire the sights.  (Mark Romano)
Urs Baumann high surf Windansea.jpg
16/18
High surf lures onlookers at Windansea.  (Urs Baumann)
Richard Wolf long-leaved wattle.jpg
17/18
Long-leaved wattles are awash in color.  (Richard Wolf)
Walter Olsen rainbow hills LJ Shores Feb. 24.jpg
18/18
A rainbow is seen from the hills over La Jolla Shores on Feb. 24.  (Walter Olsen)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.

Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.

Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆

