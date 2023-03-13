Advertisement
Photo gallery: La Jolla Historical Society kicks off 60th-anniversary celebration with reception

lj-historical-60th-2.jpg
1/15
La Jolla Historical Society historian Carol Olten (in white) tells stories at the organization’s 60th-anniversary reception March 11.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
lj-historical-60th-1.jpg
2/15
State Assemblywoman Tasha Boerner Horvath (center), whose District 77 includes La Jolla, gathers with La Jolla Historical Society leaders in front of the Wisteria Cottage Gallery.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
lj-historical-60th-3.jpg
3/15
La Jolla Historical Society board President Matt Mangano (left) and Executive Director Lauren Lockhart accept a commendation from Cipriano Vargas, representing San Diego County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
lj-historical-60th-4.jpg
4/15
La Jolla Historical Society Executive Director Lauren Lockhart speaks at the group’s 60th-anniversary kickoff reception.   (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
lj-historical-60th-5.jpg
5/15
Dozens of La Jolla Historical Society supporters gather for its 60th-anniversary reception March 11.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
lj-historical-60th-6.jpg
6/15
Intern Calvin King shows postcards and other items from the La Jolla Historical Society archive.   (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
lj-historical-60th-7.jpg
7/15
This exhibit is in the show “Rare Trees & Sacred Canyons: Torrey Pines — San Diego’s Symbol of Preservation,” on view through May 28 at the La Jolla Historical Society’s Wisteria Cottage.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
lj-historical-60th-8.jpg
8/15
The Danny Green Duo performs at the La Jolla Historical Society’s 60th-anniversary reception.   (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
lj-historical-60th-9.jpg
9/15
Stacy Holzman, Rip Patton, Nancy Linke Patton, Nancy Carroll and Betty Valerie  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
lj-historical-60th-10.jpg
10/15
La Jolla Historical Society supporter Diane Kane and board member Meg Davis  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
lj-historical-60th-11.jpg
11/15
Brigitte Obetz and Daira Dockstader  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
lj-historical-60th-12.jpg
12/15
Stephen and Kim Valvoniz and Aurelio Hinarejos  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
lj-historical-60th-14.jpg
13/15
Connie and Kelly Lemmon  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
lj-historical-60th-15.jpg
14/15
Jo and Bob Dowling  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
lj-historical-60th-13.jpg
15/15
Mette Krebs-Petersen and Todd Verwers  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
The La Jolla Historical Society is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a slate of special programming, and it started it all with a reception for members and other supporters March 11 on the Historical Society grounds at 780 Prospect St.

The event featured previews of the group’s offerings.

“A lot of folks know us for one aspect we do — they know our fabulous exhibition program, but they don’t know that we have the archive, or they appreciate the advocacy work we do through our preservation, but they don’t know we have walking tours of La Jolla. There are so many ways to be involved with our organization,” Executive Director Lauren Lockhart previously told the La Jolla Light. “The kickoff event is to share all those different aspects of our identity and our mission.”

Down the line, a more formal event for members likely will be held, and throughout the year there will be special family programs and late hours once a month, members-only tours and events, and opportunities to document oral histories.

Learn more about the La Jolla Historical Society at lajollahistory.org.

— Ashley Mackin-Solomon

