Photo gallery: La Jolla Historical Society kicks off 60th-anniversary celebration with reception

The La Jolla Historical Society is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a slate of special programming, and it started it all with a reception for members and other supporters March 11 on the Historical Society grounds at 780 Prospect St.

The event featured previews of the group’s offerings.

“A lot of folks know us for one aspect we do — they know our fabulous exhibition program, but they don’t know that we have the archive, or they appreciate the advocacy work we do through our preservation, but they don’t know we have walking tours of La Jolla. There are so many ways to be involved with our organization,” Executive Director Lauren Lockhart previously told the La Jolla Light. “The kickoff event is to share all those different aspects of our identity and our mission.”

Down the line, a more formal event for members likely will be held, and throughout the year there will be special family programs and late hours once a month, members-only tours and events, and opportunities to document oral histories.

Learn more about the La Jolla Historical Society at lajollahistory.org.

— Ashley Mackin-Solomon ◆