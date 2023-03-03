Advertisement
Photo gallery: La Jolla Bike Path in bloom

bike-path-vegetation-2.jpg
1/9
Vibrant wildflowers grow on the hillside next to the La Jolla Bike Path.   (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
bike-path-vegetation-1.jpg
2/9
Wildflowers in bloom along the La Jolla Bike Path.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
bike-path-vegetation-5.jpg
3/9
A type of wild daisy grows beside the La Jolla Bike Path.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
bike-path-vegetation-6.jpg
4/9
Cactus plants grow among the flowers and bushes on the hillside next to the La Jolla Bike Path.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
bike-path-vegetation-3.jpg
5/9
Trees with tiny flowers line parts of the La Jolla Bike Path.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
bike-path-vegetation-4.jpg
6/9
Succulents join the plants that line the La Jolla Bike Path.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
bike-path-vegetation-7.jpg
7/9
Large natal plums grow along the La Jolla Bike Path.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
bike-path-vegetation-8.jpg
8/9
Swings have been tied to trees at two locations beside the La Jolla Bike Path.   (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
bike-path-vegetation-9.jpg
9/9
With the recent rains, vegetation has been lush along the La Jolla Bike Path.   (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
With the recent rains, the trees, bushes, wildflowers and weeds that live along the La Jolla Bike Path have been growing and blooming.

Here’s a look at the diverse plant life found along the local path that runs parallel to La Jolla Boulevard.

— La Jolla Light staff

