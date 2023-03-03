Photo gallery: La Jolla Bike Path in bloom
Vibrant wildflowers grow on the hillside next to the La Jolla Bike Path. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Wildflowers in bloom along the La Jolla Bike Path. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
A type of wild daisy grows beside the La Jolla Bike Path. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Cactus plants grow among the flowers and bushes on the hillside next to the La Jolla Bike Path. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Trees with tiny flowers line parts of the La Jolla Bike Path. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Succulents join the plants that line the La Jolla Bike Path. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Large natal plums grow along the La Jolla Bike Path. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Swings have been tied to trees at two locations beside the La Jolla Bike Path. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
With the recent rains, vegetation has been lush along the La Jolla Bike Path. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
With the recent rains, the trees, bushes, wildflowers and weeds that live along the La Jolla Bike Path have been growing and blooming.
Here’s a look at the diverse plant life found along the local path that runs parallel to La Jolla Boulevard.
