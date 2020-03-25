Shelter to Soldier holds San Diego-area soiree; nonprofit provides service dogs to veterans

PHOTO SLIDESHOW: Click on the arrow symbols < > in the middle of the photo above to scroll forward or background through the photos.

Shelter to Soldier honored its Red Star Corporate Sponsors at a private reception held March 7, 2020 at the Rancho Santa Fe estate of Holli and Anthony Lienau. Hosted by HolliDay … Anyday!, festivities included small bites, beer and wine and live music by Tim Apple. Guests of the event featured Shelter to Soldier Red Star sponsors; the service dogs and veteran recipients whom their donations support.

Shelter to Soldier is a nonprofit organization that adopts dogs from local shelters and trains them to become psychiatric service dogs for post-9/11 combat veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress (PTS), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and other psychological injuries. Shelter to Soldier is a gold participant of GuideStar and accredited by the Patriot’s Initiative.

To learn more about Shelter to Soldier, call (855) 287-8659 and visit sheltertosoldier.org