Shelter to Soldier holds San Diego-area soiree; nonprofit provides service dogs to veterans

Shelter to Soldier co-founders Graham and Kyrie Bloem with Marlow  (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
Radio personalities Jagger and Kristi, Shelter to Soldier Director of Veteran Services Vic Martin with Mia, Tom and Jennifer McFarlin  (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
Radio personalities Jagger and Kristi, Shelter to Soldier Director of Veteran Services Vic Martin, Tom and Jennifer McFarlin  (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
Shelter to Soldier co-founders Graham and Kyrie Bloem  (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
Marcy Mackless, Peggy Hillier, Amy and Patrick Howe  (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
Karen Miller with Seven, Marion Wright  (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
Stephan Snyder with Thistle, Dustin Campbell with Keeta, Nicky Moore with Lima  (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
John and Lory McGregor, Randee Stratton, host Holli Lienau  (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
David and Bernadette Maultsby, Mike Ford, Elvira Garcia, Aaron Neely with his service dog Liberty  (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
Lynne Ramsey with Annie, Lisa Johnson with Glory  (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
Nikki and Cody Sadler, Scott and Kristin Krahl  (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
Anet Petrosyan and Adam Cunnignham  (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
Charley Charlesworth with Julio  (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
Randee Stratton, host Holli Lienau  (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
Anet Petrosyan and Adam Cunnignham with Bash  (McKenzie Images/McKenzie Images)
March 25, 2020
5:40 PM
Shelter to Soldier honored its Red Star Corporate Sponsors at a private reception held March 7, 2020 at the Rancho Santa Fe estate of Holli and Anthony Lienau. Hosted by HolliDay … Anyday!, festivities included small bites, beer and wine and live music by Tim Apple. Guests of the event featured Shelter to Soldier Red Star sponsors; the service dogs and veteran recipients whom their donations support.

Shelter to Soldier is a nonprofit organization that adopts dogs from local shelters and trains them to become psychiatric service dogs for post-9/11 combat veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress (PTS), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and other psychological injuries. Shelter to Soldier is a gold participant of GuideStar and accredited by the Patriot’s Initiative.

To learn more about Shelter to Soldier, call (855) 287-8659 and visit sheltertosoldier.org

