La Jolla Newcomers Club explores Balboa Park, hikes Bird Rock, holds ‘Paint and Sip’ happy hour

Taking advantage of a wonderful program at Balboa Park (in which various museums offer free admission to San Diego residents on Tuesdays each month), a large contingent of La Jolla Newcomers Club members traveled Feb. 4, 2020 to tour the Park’s Natural History Museum. After viewing the museum’s wondrous collections and exhibits, many members had lunch together at the nearby Panama 66 Restaurant. Following lunch, some stayed at the park to stroll through the art museums, the Spanish Village to enjoy the creativity of local artists, or visit the world-famous San Diego Zoo.

Member Melissa Markey organized a fun-filled activity enjoyed by some of our “Singles and Solos” members Jan. 25 for a “Paint and Sip” happy hour at Mount La Jolla Clubhouse. Guided by artist Anh Pham from Parachute Studio, members created their own masterpieces.

At Beaumont’s Eatery in Bird Rock, Jan. 27, a party was held to welcome the newest members. Also in attendance were some of the officers of the club.

Architect Thom Emrich leads La Jolla Newcomers Club members on a hike through Bird Rock. (Courtesy Photo)

Architect and LJNC member Thom Emrich led a tour of the Beach Barber and Lower La Jolla Hermosa Tract neighborhoods Jan. 18, including Windansea Beach. As we walked, he discussed the notable features of several historic residences designed by such prominent architects as Rudolf Schindler, Edgar Ullrich and Florence Palmer — one of the very few women designing and building houses in San Diego in the 1920s to ’30s.

If you’ve moved to La Jolla (live in the 92037 ZIP code) within the last three years, you are eligible to join the La Jolla Newcomers Club. For details, visit lajollanewcomers.org