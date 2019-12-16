Copyright © 2019, La Jolla Light
No green thumb required at Village Garden Club of La Jolla holiday luncheon

Event co-chairs Carolynn LaPierre and Roz Bradley attend the Village Garden Club of La Jolla’s Holiday Luncheon, Dec. 12, 2019 at The Marine Room in La Jolla.
(Photo by Elisabeth Frausto)
By Elisabeth Frausto
Dec. 16, 2019
2:07 PM
The Village Garden Club of La Jolla hosted its annual Holiday Luncheon at The Marine Room in La Jolla on a sunlit Dec. 12, 2019. Organized by VGCLJ members Carolynn LaPierre and Roz Bradley, the luncheon was a time “to get together with friends and make new friends,” LaPierre said. After a welcome speech by LaPierre and remarks of gratitude from VGCLJ co-president Sue Kalish, members and guests began dining and relaying what sets VGLC apart from other area clubs.

Some join for the love of horticulture, as Bradley noted, most of the nearly-400 members are people “who love flowers, love gardening.” Still, VGCLJ requires no green thumb, and some of its members attend for the captivating and renowned speakers, workshops and tours offered, Bradley continued.

A large portion of the club’s endeavors, however, involve “a lot of charity,” said LaPierre, pointing out VGCLJ’s involvement in the Healing Garden at the Moores Cancer Center, pumpkins for the VA Hospital, school gardens, and many other projects. Kalish also cited many organizations that benefit from VGCLJ’s charity work, remarking this is her reason for membership. “My heart is with the philanthropies,” Kalish affirmed.

As this year’s VGCLJ theme is “It takes a village,” according to Kalish, the club celebrates its members from all over San Diego County, and the Holiday Luncheon is a prime example. “It’s a real cheery thing,” LaPierre declared.

Find more information about the Village Garden Club of La Jolla at vgclj.com

Marilyn Barrett, The Marine Room executive chef Bernard Guillas and Linda Jenerette attend the Village Garden Club of La Jolla’s Holiday Luncheon, Dec. 12, 2019 at The Marine Room in La Jolla.
(Photo by Elisabeth Frausto)
One of the flower arrangements made by VGCLJ members and sold at the Village Garden Club of La Jolla’s Holiday Luncheon, Dec. 12, 2019 at The Marine Room in La Jolla.
(Photo by Elisabeth Frausto)
VGCLJ members Lacey Colmore and Bonnie Sipe attend the Village Garden Club of La Jolla’s Holiday Luncheon, Dec. 12, 2019 at The Marine Room in La Jolla.
(Photo by Elisabeth Frausto)

Elisabeth Frausto
