La Jolla Newcomers Club members explore the town

The interests of La Jolla Newcomers Club members are quite diverse, with a variety of weekly and monthly activities and meetups.

If you’re looking for skillful partners to play (or learn to play) the ancient game of Mah Jong, a group of dedicated players meet every Friday.

On Aug. 23, dozens of newcomers were at the Dine & Dance event at La Jolla Recreation Center and enjoyed music by the band BREEZ’N.

Hiking is a monthly activity and September’s hike was an especially vigorous and beautiful one — from Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve to La Jolla Shores. Going at low tide early in the morning, hikers only had to wade through a short stretch of shallow water to get all the way to The Shores.

One of the most popular monthly events is the Happy Hour Around Town. The most recent took place at Hiatus Bar Hotel in La Jolla with more than 60 members attending.

If you’ve moved to La Jolla (within the 92037 ZIP Code) within the last three years, you are eligible to join. For more details, visit lajollanewcomers.org

Mah Jonng players ready for a game: Phyllis Ingram, Terry McAnally, Kiki Banks and JoEllyn Trad gather for a weekly La Jolla Newcomers Club activity. (Courtesy)

Outside the La Jolla Rec Center are La Jolla Newcomers Club members Duane and Lynn Knize, Edys Quellmalz, Bill Bethard, Jan Searleman, sax player from the band BREEZ’N, Sarah Forster, Alan Searleman, Fran Zimmerman, Wolf Forster and Jan Morris. (Courtesy)

