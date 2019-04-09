Pop! goes the MCASD gala to support Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego

Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego (MCASD)’s annual gala, July 29, 2017, saw the 41-year-old tradition moved from the La Jolla museum (closed while under renovation for a major expansion) to its downtown San Diego galleries at 1100 Kettner Blvd., for a night of fun. POP Factory, a la Andy Warhol’s NYC studio in the 1970s, was chaired by La Jollans Jay and Jennifer Levitt. The fundraiser garners significant support for the museum’s ambitious exhibition schedule and public programs. For information about Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, visit mcasd.org