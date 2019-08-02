PHOTOS: La Jolla Woman’s Club hosts ‘Hats On!’ event

A tribute to the Del Mar races, La Jolla Woman’s Club hosted the “Summer Night with the Ladies! Hats On!” social event July 16, 2019 at 7791 Draper Ave. Gift certificates were awarded to the most creative hats, and went to Joan Tarnowski and Sharon Wampler, who was attending her first event as a new member.

The La Jolla Woman’s Club welcomes women of all ages and interests to join. The Club offers a monthly luncheon with entertainment and educational speakers, and programs including bridge, yoga and a book club. The mission of the Club is to offer a greater focus on women’s issues in health, workplace, and home. We know the particular challenges women face in juggling career and family, so come be a part of the unique camaraderie that women of all ages provide.

Learn more about La Jolla Woman’s Club and its events at lajollawomansclub.org

Jennifer Gormon and Joan Huffman ( Ashley Mackin-Solomon )

Advertisement

Maureen Murphy and Sharon Wampler ( Ashley Mackin-Solomon )

Annette Buis, Gail Forbes, Sally Fuller and Roberta Patton ( Ashley Mackin-Solomon )

Advertisement

Francoise Shah with Sarah Forster ( Ashley Mackin-Solomon )

Renee Brandt ( Ashley Mackin-Solomon )

La Jolla Woman’s Club first vice-president Lena Doyle; Eve Fruscelle, who brought creative hats to be borrowed or bought; and Woman’s Club member Kim Caniglia ( Ashley Mackin-Solomon )

Pat McGill and Noreen Haygood ( Ashley Mackin-Solomon )

Advertisement

Andi Mau, Joan Tarnowski, Dina Ammsso ( Ashley Mackin-Solomon )