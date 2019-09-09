Copyright © 2019, La Jolla Light
Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

Photos: Symphony at Salk; Scientists take a lab break to savor annual gala in La Jolla

Laura Benanti in performance at the 2019 Symphony at Salk gala in La Jolla

Laura Benanti in performance at the 2019 Symphony at Salk gala in La Jolla

(Photo by Vincent Andrunas)
By La Jolla Light Staff
Sep. 9, 2019
10:28 AM
Share

The 24th annual Symphony at Salk gala, Aug. 24, 2019 was an unforgettable night of music featuring Broadway hits performed by Tony Award-winner Laura Benanti, accompanied by the San Diego Symphony under the direction of guest conductor Michael Krajewski.

Guests were treated to a Champagne reception with food stations and plenty of time for mixing and mingling, followed by dinner and the two-act concert under the stars at 8 p.m. on the Salk Institute for Biological Studies campus. Dessert was served during intermission.

Salk president Fred “Rusty” Gage welcomed the sold-out crowd and thanked sponsors and volunteers for making the occasion so special. The highlight of the evening was Benanti’s rendition of the “Sound of Music” classic, “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” reminding those gathered (in the spirit of science) to “Climb every mountain, ford every stream, follow every rainbow, till you find your dream!”

Learn more at symphony.salk.edu

Advertisement

cm-cm-ljl-salk2019-vpa-0012-20190909
Gareth and Catherine Jennings, Sally and Nabil Kabro
( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )

 

cm-cm-ljl-salk2019-vpa-0031-20190909
Robert and Luisa Sanchez with former Salk president and 1977 Nobel Laureate Roger Guillemin and Claire Guillemin
( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )

 

Advertisement

cm-cm-ljl-salk2019-vpa-0037-20190909
Michael and Brigitta Best, Nancy McTigue and Gerald Joyce
( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )

 

cm-cm-ljl-salk2019-vpa-0058-20190909
Erik Matwijkow, Debbie Turner, Peter Cooper, Jeanne Jones
( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )

 

cm-cm-ljl-salk2019-vpa-0106-20190909
Jeffry and Sandra Schafer, Cheryl Mitchell, Reena and Sam Horowitz
( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )

 

cm-cm-ljl-salk2019-vpa-0132-20190909
Michele Bernique, Tina Simner, Junko Vajda, Kay Wren
( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )

 

Advertisement

cm-cm-ljl-salk2019-vpa-0168-20190909
Dave and Phyllis Snyder, Kristi Pieper, Jennifer and Richard Greenfield
( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )
cm-cm-ljl-salk2019-vpa-0154-20190909
Sheryl White, Iris Strauss, Karen Cohn, Lise Wilson
( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )
cm-cm-ljl-salk2019-vpa-0125-20190909
Tatjana Soli, Sandrine Belanger, Cheryl Dean
( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )
cm-cm-ljl-salk2019-vpa-0084-20190909
Nicholas McGegan, Jane and Eric Sagerman, Hyunah Yu, Salk president emeritus William Brody
( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )
cm-cm-ljl-salk2019-vpa-0123-20190909
Irwin and Joan Jacobs, Edward and Martha Dennis
( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )
cm-cm-ljl-salk2019-vpa-0062-20190909
Ann Spira, Ben Campbell, Nicole Rosen
( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )

 

cm-cm-ljl-salk2019-vpa-0073-20190909
Salk board member Haeyoung Tang, Peggy Schapiro, Judith Adler
( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )
Advertisement

 

cm-cm-ljl-salk2019-vpa-0040-20190909
Denny Sanford, Valerie Montoya, Roger Bingham
( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )

 

cm-cm-ljl-salk2019-vpa-0091-20190909
Raj Krishnan, Debby and Wainwright Fishburn
( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )

 

cm-cm-ljl-salk2019-vpa-0108-20190909
Helen Li, Claire Reiss
( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )

 

 

cm-cm-ljl-salk2019-vpa-0158-20190909
Bob Rubenstein and Marie Raftery
( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )

 

 

cm-cm-ljl-salk2019-vpa-0002-20190909
Eileen and Leonard Herman
( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )

Photo Galleries
Become a press patron
Support local journalism
Support local journalism
At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement