Photos: Symphony at Salk; Scientists take a lab break to savor annual gala in La Jolla

The 24th annual Symphony at Salk gala, Aug. 24, 2019 was an unforgettable night of music featuring Broadway hits performed by Tony Award-winner Laura Benanti, accompanied by the San Diego Symphony under the direction of guest conductor Michael Krajewski.

Guests were treated to a Champagne reception with food stations and plenty of time for mixing and mingling, followed by dinner and the two-act concert under the stars at 8 p.m. on the Salk Institute for Biological Studies campus. Dessert was served during intermission.

Salk president Fred “Rusty” Gage welcomed the sold-out crowd and thanked sponsors and volunteers for making the occasion so special. The highlight of the evening was Benanti’s rendition of the “Sound of Music” classic, “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” reminding those gathered (in the spirit of science) to “Climb every mountain, ford every stream, follow every rainbow, till you find your dream!”

Learn more at symphony.salk.edu

Gareth and Catherine Jennings, Sally and Nabil Kabro ( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )

Robert and Luisa Sanchez with former Salk president and 1977 Nobel Laureate Roger Guillemin and Claire Guillemin ( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )

Michael and Brigitta Best, Nancy McTigue and Gerald Joyce ( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )

Erik Matwijkow, Debbie Turner, Peter Cooper, Jeanne Jones ( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )

Jeffry and Sandra Schafer, Cheryl Mitchell, Reena and Sam Horowitz ( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )

Michele Bernique, Tina Simner, Junko Vajda, Kay Wren ( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )

Dave and Phyllis Snyder, Kristi Pieper, Jennifer and Richard Greenfield ( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )

Sheryl White, Iris Strauss, Karen Cohn, Lise Wilson ( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )

Tatjana Soli, Sandrine Belanger, Cheryl Dean ( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )

Nicholas McGegan, Jane and Eric Sagerman, Hyunah Yu, Salk president emeritus William Brody ( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )

Irwin and Joan Jacobs, Edward and Martha Dennis ( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )

Ann Spira, Ben Campbell, Nicole Rosen ( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )

Salk board member Haeyoung Tang, Peggy Schapiro, Judith Adler ( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )

Denny Sanford, Valerie Montoya, Roger Bingham ( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )

Raj Krishnan, Debby and Wainwright Fishburn ( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )

Helen Li, Claire Reiss ( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )

Bob Rubenstein and Marie Raftery ( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )