Photos: Symphony at Salk; Scientists take a lab break to savor annual gala in La Jolla

The 24th annual Symphony at Salk gala, Aug. 24, 2019 was an unforgettable night of music featuring Broadway hits performed by Tony Award-winner Laura Benanti, accompanied by the San Diego Symphony under the direction of guest conductor Michael Krajewski.
Guests were treated to a Champagne reception with food stations and plenty of time for mixing and mingling, followed by dinner and the two-act concert under the stars at 8 p.m. on the Salk Institute for Biological Studies campus. Dessert was served during intermission.
Salk president Fred “Rusty” Gage welcomed the sold-out crowd and thanked sponsors and volunteers for making the occasion so special. The highlight of the evening was Benanti’s rendition of the “Sound of Music” classic, “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” reminding those gathered (in the spirit of science) to “Climb every mountain, ford every stream, follow every rainbow, till you find your dream!”