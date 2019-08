La Jolla Community Center celebrated its members at an appreciation party July 31, 2019. The “Summer Soiree” featured mingling and music, and bites and beverages at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The Center’s mission is to provide programs and services that promote lifelong learning, wellness and friendship through classes, lectures, concerts and other special events. Learn more at (858) 459-0831 or ljcommunitycenter.org

Deborah Cea and Marge Niven ( Courtesy )

Denise Casey and Center CEO Ruth Yansick ( Courtesy )

Dottie Stanley and Center executive director Nancy Walters ( Courtesy )

Miles Krogfus, Duane and Lynee Knize, Diana Vines and John Malugen ( Courtesy )

Olga Grimes, Center executive director Nancy Walters and Barbara Gray ( Courtesy )

Peggy Anderson, Nancy Dowlen, Susan Dong, Le Chi and Hiromi Imai-Dellario ( Courtesy )

Sunny Donald, Beverly Coles and Carolyn LaPierre ( Courtesy )

