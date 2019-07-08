Copyright © 2019, La Jolla Light
Athenaeum Music & Arts Library salutes its Patron-Level champions in La Jolla

Eugene Iredale, Nellie High, June and Dan Allen, Renée Comeau
(Vincent Andrunas)
July 8, 2019
10:44 AM
The 30th annual Patron Party took place June 17, 2019 at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla, to honor long-time supporters. The soiree included a cocktail hour, catered sit-down dinner, and a signature Patron Gift. ljathenaeum.org

Photos by Vincent Andrunas

Joe and Linda Satz
Athenaeum board president Catherine Palmer and Athenaeum executive director Erika Torri
John and Dannie Sue Reis, Maureen and Charlie King
Bob Palmer, Silvia Berthtold, Larry and Carol Gartner
Warren and Louise Heenan, Chris Scott
Artist Britta Brice, Sabrina Beyer, Lewis Branscomb, Kathe Hicks Albrecht and Mark Albrecht
Elizabeth Taft, Garna Muller, Bob and Ginny Black
Henry Morgan, Carolyn Yorston, Nancy Linke Patton and Rip Patton
Einar and Sally Gall, Linda Blair, Margot Wallace
Susan and Richard Ulevitch, Martha Dennis
Andrea and Joseph Schmidt, Karin Camp
Bob Palmer, artists Irene De Watteville, Beliz Iristay, Jamex de la Torre
Norma Hidalgo-del Rio, Karen Bowden, Carole Scott
Russell and Eloise Duff
Margie and John Warner
