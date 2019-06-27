St. Germaine Children’s Charity event touts leaders in fight against child abuse

The cloudy skies did not diminish the warmth felt inside the La Jolla Country Club as St. Germaine Children’s Charity welcomed guests to its annual luncheon, June 4, 2019. The program celebrated members and recognized 10 local agencies that are a force in the fight against child abuse.

Since 1984, St. Germaine has provided financial and in-kind support to San Diego County’s abused and neglected children through grants to the agencies that serve them. This year, grants totaled $125,000 bringing, the total support to nearly $4.9 million.

The monies raised by St. Germaine is a culmination of a year-long effort of bringing awareness to the community with Cocktails/Coffee and Conversations and the beautiful Silver Tea that takes place every December. A warm invocation was given by Wendy Neri, past president and Silver Tea chair.

Following the presentation of grants, President Bronwyn Jarvis gave The Center for Community Solutions the coveted Barbara Christensen Award. This award, presented in remembrance of founder Christensen, recognizes an agency that St. Germaine believes has gone above and beyond in their efforts to prevent child abuse and neglect. This was highlighted by survivor Mariel Cota, as she spoke honestly and eloquently about her journey and that of her children. What a gift to all those who listened.

Finally, the new executive board and committee members for the 2019-2020 year were introduced by long-time St. Germaine member, Jeannette Wright. A heartfelt thank you to Jarvis for her two years of leadership as president. 2019-2020 Executive Board: President Stefanie Bedingfield; President-Elect Monica Leschick; VP Ways & Means Michelle Serafini; VP Philanthropy Andrea Anderson; VP Membership Charlotte Riley and Donna Fitzsimmons; VP Programs Jarvis; VP Publicity Lauren Gross; VP Data Abby Poussot; Treasurer Melissa Circello; Secretary Kasia Navarro; Corresponding Secretary Kelly Delmore; Parliamentarian Wright.

The next Silver Tea promises to be one of the best yet, as Dawn Davidson opens her beautiful new home on Tuesday, Dec. 3. We hope that all will come out in force so that our message becomes louder, our funding bigger, our presence broader, so that we can give greater.

2019 Grant Recipients: Angels Foster Family Network; Armed Services YMCA; Casa de Amparo; Center for Community Solutions; Children’s Legal Services; Monarch School; San Diego Center for Children; Social Advocates for Youth (SAY) San Diego; South Bay Community Services; Voices for Children. Learn more at stgermainechildrenscharity.org

Kaitlin Large, Jessie Stein, Valerie Attisha, Stephen Moore with Voices for Children ( Vincent Andrunas / Vincent Andrunas )

Bronwyn Jarvis, Wendy Neri, Stefanie Bedingfield ( Vincent Andrunas / Vincent Andrunas )

Sherrie Black, Elizabeth Allan, Jeanette Wright ( Vincent Andrunas / Vincent Andrunas )

Amanda Schaap with Voices for Children; Carolyn Griesemer, Children’s Legal Services; Jeff Weimann, Angels Foster Family Network; Carmen Chavez, Casa Cornelia Law Center ( Vincent Andrunas / Vincent Andrunas )

Sherry Macelli, Kathryn Munoz, Teri Newlee ( Vincent Andrunas / Vincent Andrunas )

Karen Luscomb, Anna Palmer, Lauren Gross ( Vincent Andrunas / Vincent Andrunas )