Photos: Surfers join community to raise funds for cancer research at Luau & Legends of Surfing Invitational in La Jolla

The 26th annual “Surfing for a Cure” Luau & Legends of Surfing Invitational took place Aug. 18, 2019 near Scripps Pier to raise research funds for the Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health. The event began with a surfing competition pairing teams (four surfers and a surfing legend) in a friendly contest. Afterward, a festive luau featured Polynesian dance, live music, a tropical buffet and live and silent auctions for ticketed attendees. The event has raised nearly $9 million for cancer research since it began in 1994. For more details, visit luaulegendsofsurfing.org

Event co-chair Stephen Keane, surf legend Debbie Beacham, Chuck and Nancy Peinado, Audrey Keane ( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )

John Armstrong, Myrna Naegle ( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )

Advertisement

Darcy Delano Smith, Angie Preisendorfer ( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )

Bob Nahum, surf legend ‘Wingnut,’ James Holldak ( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )

Advertisement

Dr. David Brenner (Vice Chancellor, UC San Diego Health Services), Patty Maysent (CEO UC San Diego Health System), Catriona Jamieson (Deputy Director, UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center), Pradeep Khosla (UCSD Chancellor) ( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )

Teress McKeown (cancer patient; event speaker), Dr. Scott Lippman (Director, UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center) and Mary Lippman, Haleigh Lippman, Kyle Lippman ( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )

Harmony, Cory and Savanna Reynolds ( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )

Fernando Aguerre, event artist Letty Nowak, Jakue Aguerre ( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )