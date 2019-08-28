Photos: Wayne Foster parties on at musical 85th birthday in La Jolla

Friends and family members gathered at the La Jolla estate of Elizabeth Davidson on Aug. 15, 2019 to sing “Happy Birthday” to entertainer Wayne Foster, who was marking his 85th year. The party doubled as a benefit for the Wayne Foster Foundation for the Success of the Blind and as a celebration of his 68 years of marriage to his wife, Marin.
Wayne Foster Entertainment is a group of musicians and performers who provide custom shows for special occasions.
Despite being blind nearly his entire life, Foster — a pianist, musician, performer and composer — created a sought-after entertainment company with the support of his family. The entertainers headline at most of the major fundraisers in the San Diego community — including the Las Patronas’ Jewel Balls.