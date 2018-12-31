St. Germaine Children's Charity: Silver Tea funds fight against child abuse

St. Germaine Children's Charity held its 35th annual Silver Tea to raise funds for local child abuse prevention and treatment programs, Dec. 4, 2018 at the Hochberg home in La Jolla. To date, the organization has contributed more than $4.5 million to the fight against child abuse. Some 300 guests came together to enjoy friends, festive décor, refreshments, a silent auction, and of course, tea! Wendy Neri chaired the event. For more information about St. Germaine Children's Charity, visit
stgermainechildrenscharity.org
Sarah Hawkins (past Silver Tea chair), Louarn Sorkin, Judy Thompson, Dan Condrick, Cristull Hasson, Taylor Miller
Place Tegland, Julie Brazier, Gigi Cramer, Camille Nuckles, Merle Lotherington, Suzanne Merical (past SG president)
Colleen Royal, Aimee Lansky (past Silver Tea co-chair), Jenny Hochberg (host), Phifer Crute (past Silver Tea co-chair), Kelly Thomas
Rick Wildman, Karen Thygesen Lescomb, Noemy Thygesen, Angie Preisendorfer
Meghan Burton, Kathyn Murphy, Kaitlin Arduino, Jenifer Koetting
Gail Forbes, Julieta Lopez, Carmen Arriola
Annie Middlebrook, Gloria McCoy, Norma Hidalgo-del Rio, Carolina Padres
Carol Karlovich, Maureen Keiffer, Kerri Smith, Mimi Swenson, Kerri Morrison, Lauren Forgione
Margot Ponticello, Julie MacDonald, Kat Peppers, Kelly Thomas, Kathryn Munoz
Andrews, Jeanne Larson (SG founding member), Sallie Warren
Betsy Witt and April Winograd (auction co-chairs), Teresa Stivers, Kathryn Stephens
Felicity Norris, Dan Condrick, Arianne Bettazzi
Kimber Becker, Kathy Ingledew
