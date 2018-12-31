Lifestyle Philanthropy

St. Germaine Children's Charity: Silver Tea funds fight against child abuse

St. Germaine Children's Charity held its 35th annual Silver Tea to raise funds for local child abuse prevention and treatment programs, Dec. 4, 2018 at the Hochberg home in La Jolla. To date, the organization has contributed more than $4.5 million to the fight against child abuse. Some 300 guests came together to enjoy friends, festive décor, refreshments, a silent auction, and of course, tea! Wendy Neri chaired the event. For more information about St. Germaine Children's Charity, visit stgermainechildrenscharity.org

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

